behind the scenes of the fall of Gaciba on CBF

Leonardo Gaciba was fired this Friday from the CBF arbitration command, with Alicio Pena Jr. taking over on an interim basis

Fired for an in-app audio call Whatsapp at 10:20 am this Friday (12), Leonardo Gaciba he was already aware that he would leave the command of the CBF arbitration commission soon.

The question was not whether he would leave, but when his resignation would be confirmed. For the days off I would have in Rio Grande do Sul this weekend, the entity only issued its one-way ticket..

His family, who accompanied him in Rio de Janeiro in recent years, had already moved back to the home state in the last few weeks.

The signs were clear. Isolated within the Confederation, Gaciba has lost in recent days the few supports that still remained behind the scenes. An fights with the VAR coordinator, Sérgio Corrêa, and the refereeing error in taking a penalty in favor of Flamengo in the duel against Bahia, last Thursday night, determined his departure – sealed in conversations in the CBF presidential box at Neo Química Arena, stage of the match between Brazil and Colombia for the qualifiers.

While Neymar rolled the ball for Paquetá to score the goal that ensured Brazil’s place in the 2022 World Cup, the interim president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, spoke with the presidents of Federations who were present at the site. In addition to the face-to-face conversation with the top hats, calls and messages from other leaders raised the temperature and worsened the situation in Gaciba.

All pointed out one more capital error in Brasileirão. The entity’s commander, then, decided that it was no longer possible to wait for the end of the season. Back at the hotel that served as the base for the Boleira cardboard during this week in São Paulo, in the noble region of Jardim Paulista, Ednaldo signaled his decision to those closest to him at dawn.

This Friday morning, he notified Federations, took out his cell phone and called Gaciba. In the quick voice call, he explained the contents of the official note that he would release 30 minutes later, thanked him for his services and ended the passage of the now former head of the arbitration commission for the CBF.

The cold and succinct way of firing Gaciba reveals a deteriorated relationship in recent weeks.

Ednaldo did not approve of the work of the former referee and, more than that, he disagreed with the way he conducted his department. Demanding changes and transparency, the president single-handedly decided to publicize the conversations between the VAR and the field referee in the revised bids in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship.

Gaciba asked that audios be edited

Gaciba was annoyed. Overdue vote, the then head of arbitration even requested that the content be edited before it was released. Ednaldo did not like the request, immediately vetoed.

The idea was simple: expose what was being done. For better or for worse. With the flurry of controversy, the effect has not been the best. In recent days, scales that put referees of lesser expression in important games also displeased Ednaldo Rodrigues and CBF’s top management.

Wear was building up. Clubs, fans, specialized critics and, more recently, the new commander of the Confederation no longer admitted Leonardo Gaciba to his post.

Leonardo Gaciba during a lecture at CBF, in April 2019 Disclosure/CBF

Fights and name-calling in recent days

In addition to the interim president’s disagreements, Gaciba discussed with two of the department’s leaders in recent days.

The clashes with the coordinator of the VAR, Sérgio Corrêa, and the vice-president of the Arbitration Committee, Alicio Pena Jr., helped to form the chaotic scenario that determined his departure.

Occurred in the building that serves as the base for the VAR’s operation, the fight with Corrêa was more harsh and had members of the department physically separating the two in a scenario of imminent physical confrontation. Without noticing the presence of the video coordinator, Gaciba raged and said he couldn’t take the department’s mistakes any longer.

“What does this f*** do here?“, he questioned, bothered by the VAR’s failure to act in the duel between Guarani and Vila Nova for series B, a 2-2 tie on the last day 7. Sérgio listened and went to get satisfaction from the boss. He said he was to blame for the arbitration problems. they were from Gaciba, not his.

“You’re the f***“, he fired. With the spirits running high, both needed to be contained.

A few days earlier, the discussion, virtually, had been with the then vice-president of the arbitration commission. Alicio Pena Jr. pointed out the error of a refereeing team in a recent match between Flamengo and RADAR (Report of Analysis of Refereeing Performance), an internal system for analyzing, improving, monitoring and educating the referees’ team. Gaciba countered. I told the professionals that there was no mistake.

The weather was not good. The fact that the vice president pointed out one thing in the system and the president changed the case later reinforced the mess that became the Arbitration Department. Professionals complained, while Alicio felt disenfranchised in an atypical situation – since he is responsible for the technical analysis of a good part of the bids.

Worn out with Alicio, Sergio, acting president, class associations, clubs, fans and public opinion, Leonardo Gaciba no longer had the mood to continue in the role. He was just waiting for a confirmation scheduled for December 16, the day after the closing of the Brazilian football calendar in 2021.

It didn’t make it there.

The capital error in Flamengo x Bahia shortened a passage that doesn’t leave you missed in the corridors of the CBF.