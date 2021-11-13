Bil promises to fight Day if he criticizes Juliette

At the ninth party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the early hours of today, Bil Araújo saw Aline Mineiro crestfallen due to the fight involving Rico Melquiades and Dayane Mello and warned that she did not enter the story because she did not hear criticism from Juliette Freire – his former colleague from “BBB 21” (Rede Globo).

“I’m really hurt by what happened,” Aline Mineiro said. “Is everything you will exhibit there true?”, asked Bil Araújo. “Yes,” replied the ex-panicat. “I imagine,” declared the former “BBB 21”.

Aline Mineiro explained that she was not on the fence to counter Dayane Mello during the recording of “Hora do Faro” because she knew that there were videos that bought the accusations against the model.

I had no problem speaking because there is video.

“Yes. There’s more and I’m sure,” said Bil Araújo. “Yes, but you can’t say it. You have no idea,” reported Aline Mineiro.

Bil Araújo, then, declared that he was sure that Dayane Mello criticized Juliette Freire, his former colleague from “BBB 21”, and assured that he would fight with the girl if he had witnessed it.

No, I have a clue. She said something about Juliette. I’m sure. If I had heard anything regarding Juliette, I would have joined the fray, but I didn’t.

“Yeah, buddy. Don’t worry,” advised the ex-panicat. “I had bought the fight with her, but I didn’t listen. If I had, she was screwed,” added the former “BBB 21”. “When she gave me an opening of what I was feeling, I didn’t say 1%”, lamented the girl.

Bil also stated that he realized that Dayne does not come into conflict with those who are able to confront her and even burn her in the game.

I don’t even want to know, it doesn’t matter. She’s just really smart. I didn’t want to fix anything with Rico because he puts his mouth on the trombone.

“But I did, so she called me into the bedroom,” recalled Aline. “Rico puts his mouth on the trombone. That’s why she made some shit with you,” Bil commented. “But I did. What do you think you called me in your room for? You think I’m silly?”, finished Aline.