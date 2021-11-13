‘Birthright belongs to you’ · TV News

Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) will free himself from the guilt of having sold Joseph (Juliano Laham) as a slave in the last chapters of Genesis. The shepherd will give up the clan leadership and will hand over the seal, cord and staff of Israel (Petrônio Gontijo) to his younger brother. “The birthright belongs to you,” the Hebrew will explain in Record’s biblical novel.

The good guy was the target of the envy of family members precisely when he was chosen to take his father’s place in the settlement. He was given to suffer at the hands of an Ismaili merchant, and Reuben (Philip Cunha) invented to the patriarch that his favorite son was devoured by a wild beast.

No wonder, the protagonist played by Juliano Laham was suspicious when he saw the brothers circulating through the streets of the capital of Egypt. He accused them of being spies and demanded that they return with Benjamin (Marcus Bessa) to prove they were telling the truth — and only then would they get Simeon (Igor Cotrim) out of prison.

Judah will sweat to convince Israel, traumatized by the latest loss, to let the youngest accompany them to the kingdom of Sheshi (Fernando Pavão). The boy, by the way, will be accused of theft as soon as the soldiers find the governor-general’s silver cup among his belongings.

Joseph will test the character of the relatives by demanding that Benjamin become his servant to pay for the crime. “Let me take his place as his slave. But he doesn’t force me to go back to see my father die of grief”, will surprise Tamar’s husband (Juliana Xavier), when he finally proves that he has become a better person.

What is the end of Judah in Genesis?

Satisfied, José will reveal the true identity to the brothers and order them to return to Canaan to look for Israel and Dinah (Giovanna Coimbra). With Sheshi’s consent, he will prepare the land of Goshen to be occupied by Abraham’s descendants (Zécarlos Machado).

“Is everyone accommodated? Is something missing?”, will ask the good guy in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro. “Don’t worry. We’ve got everything. We’re fine,” Judah will say, as he hands over the seal that hangs around his neck.

“What’s that?”, asks José. “It’s yours. I’ve already talked to the father, and he agreed. The birthright belongs to you”, will reveal the character of Thiago Rodrigues.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

