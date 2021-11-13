Bitcoin (BTC) will be updated in a few hours; know what to expect from Taproot for cryptocurrency pricing

Less than 20 hours for the bitcoin (BTC) undergoes the first update in four years. The call taproot is scheduled to air on this Sunday (14). There was a slight delay in the number of mined blocks, but this did not prevent the market from making good projections for the price of the cryptocurrency.

Source: taproot.watch

Around 9 am this Saturday, the bitcoin (BTC) operated at a slight drop of 0.21%, quoted at US$ 63,546.34 (R$ 347,088.17). In the accumulated result for the week, the balance is positive, with an advance of 5.34% in the last seven days. The news pressed the price of cryptocurrency last Friday, but the year-end rally has given positive results for the market.

The call taproot is an update of the type softfork, that is, the entire network will undergo an update. is different from hardfork, process that divided the Ethereum network into etherum classic (ETC) and etherum (ETH), which we know today as the second largest cryptocurrency of the world.

The update will be barely noticeable to users in general, but it should improve the user experience. bitcoin on a daily basis, such as agility and lower rates. O taproot was created to solve the trilemma of cryptocurrencies: network growth (scalability), safety and decentralization.

With that, the BTC strengthens itself in front of projects of cryptocurrencies most recent and which grew dramatically in 2021.

What does the Bitcoin Taproot softfork do

According to the website of the developers of this new update, the taproot will improve network security and make transactions even more secure for users by protecting the cross-key model used today.

In other words, buy and sell transactions become indistinguishable from each other.

From a technical point of view, more transactions can be entered per block, which makes the process faster and cheaper.

The “block” is the set of transactions that needs to be validated through the mining of cryptocurrencies, a process that maintains the security of the transactions of the bitcoin.

But the big news involves the change of protocol, which will now allow the development of smart contracts (smart contracts) within the network of the bitcoin, as with the etherum, who created the digital certificate template (NFT) and decentralized finance (defi).

In this way, the bitcoin will be able to compete with other projects, such as solan (SOL), polkadot (DOT) and the own etherum (ETH) in creating second-tier solutions.

In addition, another part of the update should improve the scalability issue of bitcoin, which now uses the Lighting Network to optimize network growth.

How does this affect the price of bitcoin

Judging by what happened in the past, the bitcoin can gain new momentum with the taproot. The recent rally of cryptocurrency happened precisely with this expectation.

The first update of bitcoin took place on August 1, 2017 and the hardfork generated the Bitcoin Cash (BCH). On Monday, the bitcoin split again, on October 24 of the same year, giving rise to the Bitcoin Gold (BTG).

That year, the bitcoin suffered the greatest appreciation in its history, a rise in 1,369%, leaving $756 in January to US$ 20,089 in December, according to data from cryptorank.

Source: Crypto Rank

So what can we expect from the new update?

Past profitability is not synonymous with future return. In addition, investing in cryptocurrencies is extremely risky, even for solid projects like bitcoin.

However, the update should increase the possibilities of using the bitcoin, which should positively influence the price of the cryptocurrency in the coming months with the entry of new users on the network, according to experts.

The increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies and the diversification of cryptographic products such as ETFs (exchange traded index funds) in U.S, for the general public should also drive the quotes.

Analysts project that the price of bitcoin could reach $100,000 by the end of 2021, and the taproot should give a little push until next year.

Attention to risks

On the other hand, it’s the USA also that the “water in the beer” can come from the party of the bitcoin. The country’s regulatory advance on stablecoins, at cryptocurrencies with ballast like the Tether (USDT), may affect market prices in general.

At stablecoins are used by users to lower rates and preserve the purchasing power of investors, and some analysts believe that any such move cryptocurrencies with ballast affects the other currencies in the market.

Added to this, Central Banks around the world have joined in an effort to regulate the market for cryptoactive in different ways.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), the leading global standards-setter for financial sector regulation, is expected to launch a survey later this month focusing on “prudent handling of these assets” for risks to the financial environment. of the banks.

Institutional investors, such as large companies, funds and managers, have also entered the network strongly in recent months. But structural factors, with the rise in inflation and depreciation of other assets in these investors’ portfolios can generate a movement of flight from cryptocurrencies, which directly affects the price of bitcoin.

Last but not least: during network update, some cryptocurrencies face instability and were even turned off, as was the case with Solana (SOL), In September.

In case of London Fork from the Web etherum, some miners were unable to connect the machines to the blockchain, which was resolved in a few hours.

IT’S highly improbable for that to happen, but the risk, however small, still exists.

How bitcoin is “updated”

Each update takes place through the consensus of the miners network. Simply put, anyone who contributes to the hashrate mining may suggest a change in protocol.

Miners register and vote on whether or not to adopt the proposal. In case of taproot, the update was delayed because it was necessary that 90% of miners agreed with the changes, which only happened in June of this year.

* Ray Nasser, CEO of the mining company Arthur Mining, Rodrigo Batista, CEO of Digitra.com, Orlando Teles, Research Director of Mercurius Crypto and Marco Castellari, CEO of Brasil Bitcoin, collaborated with this article.