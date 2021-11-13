Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Polkadot operate in fall. Market prepares for new rally

The cryptocurrency market is oscillating again this Friday (12), after another 24 hours of uncertainty. Total market volume was down another 2% from the day before and closed at $2.9 trillion.

Most of the major cryptocurrencies fell along with the market, leaving a few altcoins to survive. However, the drop in the market at the moment signals a brief recovery in the price of cryptocurrencies, which are gearing up for a new rally.

Bitcoin, for example, entered the second consecutive low day, after hitting another ATH. In all, the BTC has already accumulated a drop of almost 5% this week. The current price of the cryptocurrency is US$63,950.

The Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the market, fell again on Friday morning, after having increased by 1.93% in the last 24 hours. This Friday morning, the ETH dropped 2.5% and the current price of the cryptocurrency is US$ 4,602. However, just like the BTC, the ETH also increased about 4% compared to the last week and more than 14% compared to the last month.

In addition, other cryptocurrencies in the top 10 of the market also declined on Friday. Solana, for example, dropped about 3.4% and dropped the price to $225. The cryptocurrency Polkadot also operates at a drop of more than 5%, with the price fluctuating around $45.

Meme currencies such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu trade bearish in the market after large profit withdrawals. DOGE, for example, dropped another 2.46%, reaching a price of US$0.25. Meanwhile, SHIB dropped another 7.6

Bitcoin is – almost always – involved in the market recovery

BTC has dropped 2% in the last 24 hours. However, at the current price, it increased 4% compared to last week. It also increased 14% last month.

BTC technical indicators suggest that it is time to buy cryptocurrency if you want to get a good deal. The 30-day moving average (in red above) fluctuated below its 200-day average (in blue). Meanwhile, its Relative Strength Index is hovering in the 50 region, indicating it may be on the verge of a breakout.

Bitcoin is almost always involved whenever the market recovers. So even if it doesn’t go up as drastically as small-cap altcoins, there’s a much better chance it will go up with the market.

This is mainly because the BTC can have the best fundamentals of any cryptocurrency. Last month, the SEC gave the green light to the ProShares Bitcoin ETF, while more Bitcoin ETFs are also expected to emerge. For example, Grayscale Investments recently applied to transform its BTC fund into a spot-based ETF.

And when you add rising inflation to the mix, it signals that the BTC can really take off at the end of the year. That’s what several analysts are predicting: Alex Krüger recently predicted a price between $75,000 and $85,000, while Kraken analysts suggested $96,000 in a new report.

Ethereum outperforms the DeFi market

Likewise, the stock-to-flow model suggests a price tag of around $100,000 in early 2022. This is probably the best case, but the model has been relatively accurate so far this year.

ETH’s technical data, on the other hand, suggest that it will soon hit rock bottom, from which it should rebound strongly. Some analysts may argue that ETH’s fundamentals are, in fact, better than BTC’s. The current market value of the ETH is over $180 billion, which represents about two-thirds of the total DeFi market.

This growth is impressive. Furthermore, the changes that took place a few months ago in the platform’s tokenomics make it even more likely that ETH will experience a price boom sooner or later.

Also read: Crypto.com closes partnership with Visa to issue crypto card to Brazilians

Also read: Litecoin is not dead, but preparing for big rally, says trader

Read also: NFT Dragon Kart game token jumps 1,150% after listing on PancakeSwap