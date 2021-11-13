Bitcoin has the biggest update in four years. What to expect?

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) hit its all-time high of about US$69,000 in November before retreating in the following days, but some analysts point out that the drop was probably just a correction during a bullish cycle that hasn’t ended yet. The next price catalyst may already be knocking at the door: the Taproot update, which arrives on Sunday (14).

Taproot is the biggest update to the Bitcoin network code after Segregated Witness, or SegWit, released in July 2017 to address scalability issues. This time, the change promises improvements in cost, privacy, and the functionality of smart contracts (smart contracts), software that runs on the blockchain and runs under certain pre-programmed conditions.

Today, create a smart contract on the Bitcoin network is considered laborious and time-consuming. “Taproot paves the way for more complex contracts and also for these more complex contracts to take up less space on the blockchain and therefore be less costly,” explains Lucas Ferreira, evangelist at Lightning Labs.

Lightning Labs develops solutions for Lightning Network, a technology that emerged thanks to the SegWit update and that processes Bitcoin transactions faster and cheaper. It is used, for example, for payments in El Salvador, where the cryptoactive has become legal tender, and will also give rise to post-Taproot smart contract transactions.

More sophisticated smart contracts are expected to bring more utility to Bitcoin, just as the Lightning Network allowed cryptocurrency to finally be used for payments more efficiently.

Taproot will also bring greater privacy to more complex transactions that can now be publicly distinguished with a blockchain query. At first, however, only more advanced enthusiasts will be able to take advantage of some of these new features.

“[A atualização] it will bring privacy by not making it clear to everyone on the blockchain how people are spending their bitcoins and how they keep their custody,” explains Ferreira.

But the good news is that the average user doesn’t have to worry about their bitcoins: any cryptocurrency units already issued will automatically be compatible with the new network. The compatibility work will take place behind the scenes, with updates to cryptocurrency portfolios and brokerage applications.

Several improvements made possible by the update will still depend on the extra work of the Bitcoin developers, but they excite enthusiasts who aim for the long term.

In the future, the digital asset may have reduced transaction costs with multiple signatures (multisig), and even be compatible with a password recovery system similar to cell phone two-factor authentication – thus reducing the chances of the user losing their bitcoins if they forget the passphrase.

Is the update already priced?

The Taproot update was first proposed in 2018 and gained 90% approval from miners in June 2021. It has now reached its final implementation stage. O soft fork, as the process is called, will occur automatically in block 709,632, scheduled to be checked by miners at 7:07 am on November 14th.

As the news is not a surprise, some analysts believe it is unlikely to trigger an immediate rise in digital asset prices. “It’s already priced, people already knew it was going to happen”, says Hugo Xavier, from HM Trading.

“The Taproot update will have minimal impact on the price of Bitcoin,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage Oanda, in an interview with CoinDesk.

But, the opinion is not unanimous. “This update is awaited by the market”, says João Marco Cunha, portfolio manager at Hashdex.

“Each update is debated at length in the Bitcoin developer community and when there is a good level of consensus about its relevance, it is implemented and improves the characteristics of the network. There is nothing more reasonable, therefore, for this improvement to be reflected in the price”, points out Cunha.

A study carried out by researchers at EESP-FGV, led by Professor Jéfferson Colombo, shows empirically how major Bitcoin updates have a positive impact on price.

One example is the SegWit update, implemented on August 24, 2017, when the cryptocurrency traded at around $4,200. On December 15th, the price reached over US$19,400, a 360% appreciation in four months.

How far does Bitcoin go? Levante specialist gives a free class on the future of cryptocurrency. Click here to watch

Related