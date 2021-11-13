Black Urine Disease Linked to Cooking Resistant Fish Toxin | Health

reproduction Black Urine Disease Associated with Cooking Resistant Fish Toxin

A study carried out by Fiocruz Bahia identified the probable cause of Haff’s disease, popularly known as “black urine disease”. The research was published this Monday in the scientific journal Lancet Regional Health – Americas and concludes that the disease is caused by toxins found in fish and shellfish.

According to the study, the toxins that cause black urine are still unknown, but they are known to withstand the heat of cooking. Cases of the disease occur soon after consumption of certain cooked fish and shellfish, suggesting that toxins are heat stable.

In the article, the researchers emphasize that the toxins are not produced by the fish and crustaceans themselves. The most accepted theory, according to the study, is that the toxins come from microalgae ingested by fish and crustaceans and accumulate in their bodies.

This year, outbreaks of Haff disease occurred in the states of Amazonas and Bahia. Cases were also registered in Pará. The disease has as its main characteristic the darkening of the urine. The color changes because of rhabdomyolysis: muscle injuries that release toxic substances into the bloodstream.

The study consisted of laboratory analyzes of fish samples that were consumed by patients diagnosed with black urine disease. Fresh samples obtained from a fishmonger where some patients had purchased fish were also analyzed.

The researchers also performed blood, feces and urine analysis of the participants and collected a series of information: demographic data, if they had contact with animals and rainwater, if they ate in restaurants, use of illegal drugs and medications, if they traveled during the week prior to the onset of symptoms.

Individuals who ate the same suspect fish and did not show symptoms were also analyzed.

Fiocruz Bahia researchers carried out the study with the support of collaborators from the University of Paraná and the Federal Institute of Santa Catarina.