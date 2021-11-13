Bolsonaro arrives in Dubai, first stop on the week-long tour of the Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar | Policy

Bolsonaro arrived at the hotel around 1:30 pm (06:30 am, Brasília time), accompanied by first lady Michelle and children Flávio and Eduardo Bolsonaro – senator and federal deputy, respectively. None of them wanted to talk to the press.

The president wore a mask on arrival at the hotel, unlike the conduct adopted on Brazilian soil.

1 of 6 Jair Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle arrive at luxury hotel in Dubai, UAE — Photo: Guilherme Mazui/g1 Jair Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle arrive at luxury hotel in Dubai, UAE — Photo: Guilherme Mazui/g1

The delegation also comprises ministers Paulo Guedes (Economics), Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security Office), Braga Netto (Defense) and Carlos França (Foreign Affairs) and secretaries Flávio Rocha (Strategic Affairs) and Mário Frias (Culture).

Ministers Gilson Machado (Tourism) and Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy) arrived earlier and were already waiting for the president at the hotel.

2 of 6 Hotel where Bolsonaro and Michele are staying in Dubai, the Habtoor Palace — Photo: Guilherme Mazui/g1 Hotel where Bolsonaro and Michele are staying in Dubai, the Habtoor Palace — Photo: Guilherme Mazui/g1

In a statement, the Social Communication Secretariat informed that Bolsonaro was received at Dubai airport “with simplified military honors and received the compliments of the Ambassador of Brazil in Abu Dhabi, Ambassador Fernando Luís Lemos Igreja and the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama”.

The president posted a video on a social network in which he appears getting off the plane alongside Michelle Bolsonaro – both wearing masks.

3 of 6 Jair Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle disembark in Dubai — Photo: Social Media/Reproduction Jair Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle disembark in Dubai — Photo: Social Media/Reproduction

This Saturday afternoon (morning in Brazil due to the time difference), Bolsonaro is scheduled to go to Expo 2020, the universal exhibition, which in this year’s edition takes place in Dubai (read more below).

The president is also expected to have a bilateral meeting with the prime minister of the UAE and the emir of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Before Bolsonaro’s arrival, Gilson Machado told Brazilian journalists in front of the hotel that Brazil wants to take advantage of Expo 2020 to encourage foreign tourists to visit the country.

4 of 6 Exhibition in Dubai attended by President Jair Bolsonaro — Photo: Guilherme Mazui/g1 Exhibition in Dubai attended by President Jair Bolsonaro — Photo: Guilherme Mazui/g1

According to the minister of Tourism, the Brazilian pavilion has received more than 355,000 visitors so far.

“We need to increase Brazil’s connectivity with the world. Brazil receives very few international tourists, just 6 million tourists. Dubai receives almost four times more than Brazil,” he said.

The minister declared that the government is working to try to reduce the price of air tickets.

On Sunday (14), Bolsonaro should meet the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the Dubai Air Show, one of the largest aviation fairs in the world. The president will attend the opening of the event and will visit the Brazil and Embraer pavilions.

Also on Sunday, Bolsonaro is expected to travel quickly to Abu Dhabi, the country’s capital, to visit a unit of the BRF food company.

On Monday (15) morning, Bolsonaro will speak at the opening of an investment forum.

5 of 6 Brazil Exhibition in Dubai — Photo: Guilherme Mazui/g1 Exhibition of Brazil in Dubai — Photo: Guilherme Mazui/g1

Monday, the anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic, will be dedicated to Brazil at the Expo.

The “Brazil Day” will have an official ceremony in the park’s central square, which brings together attractions with futuristic design amidst the desert landscape.

Bolsonaro will go to the Brazil Pavilion, erected in the fair district dedicated to sustainability, and should also visit the pavilions in the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

By highlighting Brazil’s forests and biodiversity, the government is trying to counteract the criticism it receives for Bolsonaro’s environmental policy, a move that is already taking place at the United Nations climate conference, COP26.

A critic of environmental inspection, Bolsonaro saw deforestation in the Amazon grow during the current government, breaking successive records.

Held since 1851, the universal exhibitions are traveling. The current edition, which started in October and will run until March, is the first in the Middle East and intends to attract around 25 million visitors, in the main global event since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exhibition, which had a billion-dollar investment by the local government, brings together architectural works and technological innovations presented by more than 190 countries in its pavilions, in addition to a show and spaces for leisure and food.

6 of 6 Exhibition of Brazil in Dubai — Photo: Guilherme Mazui/g1 Exhibition of Brazil in Dubai — Photo: Guilherme Mazui/g1

Bolsonaro should travel on Tuesday to Manama in order to inaugurate the Brazilian embassy in Bahrain. The president is to be received by King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

On Wednesday (18), the delegation will head to Doha, Qatar. Bolsonaro is to meet the country’s emir, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. There is also the possibility of visiting the Lusail stadium, the stage for next year’s World Cup final.

According to Itamaraty, strengthening relations with the Arab nations is one of the government’s priorities, as Bolsonaro is visiting the Persian Gulf countries for the second time.

Large oil producers, these countries maintain important investment funds, whose resources the Brazilian government wants to attract to its concession plan in the area of ​​infrastructure.