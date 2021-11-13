Bolsonaro arrives in Dubai, the first stop on the week-long itinerary in the Middle East

This Saturday (13), the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) landed in Dubai, UAE. Today’s arrival is the first stop on a trip to the Middle East to visit three countries until the 18th. In addition to the Emirates (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), the Chief Executive will visit Bahrain (the capital Manama) and Qatar (Doha ).

Unlike the stance adopted in Brazil, Bolsonaro arrived in the Middle East wearing a mask. The president is accompanied by the first lady Michelle and for the children Flavio and Eduardo Bolsonaro. In addition to the family, Jair’s entourage is made up of ministers Paulo Guedes (Economy), Augusto Helen (Institutional Security Office), Braga Netto (Defense), Gilson Machado (Tourism), Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy) and Charles France (Foreign Affairs) and the secretaries Flavio Rocha (Strategic Issues) and Mario Frias (Culture).

In a statement, the Secretariat for Social Communication informed that Bolsonaro was received at Dubai airport “with simplified military honors and greeted by the Ambassador of Brazil in Abu Dhabi, Ambassador Fernando Luís Lemos Church and the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama ”.

In the Saturday appointment book, Bolsonaro it is planned to go to Expo 2020, the universal exhibition, which in this year’s edition takes place in Dubai, and there should also be a bilateral meeting with the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and emir of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

