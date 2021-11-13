Bolsonaro government disapproval reaches 52% on social media – Politics

President Bolsonaro’s name was involved in a lot of controversy on the networks (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agncia Brasil) In a terrain in which the President of the Republic is used to surfing, social networks show an increase in the rejection of the government, according to a survey by ModalMais with AP Exata. The total of people who rate the current gesture as bad or very bad this Friday (12/11) is 52%. Another 24.4% consider the government to be good or optimal and 23.6% assess it as regular.

Not everything, however, is bad news for Bolsonaro, the survey emphasizes. Positive mentions to the president had a week of recovery and increased by four percentage points. This Friday, this indicator reached 41%. It is the first time since October 22 that the index crosses the 40% barrier.

The greater number of positive quotes has to do with the announcement of Auxlio Brasil, a cash transfer program that replaces Bolsa Famlia, even though the measure is linked to the controversy over the spending ceiling overflow, which puts public accounts in jeopardy. Economists have failed to gain as much support in criticizing fiscal risk.



affiliation to PL



The president’s name was involved in a lot of controversy on the networks. Among them, his affiliation with PL, party of the notorious Valdemar Costa Neto, arrested for involvement in the monthly allowance and indicted by Lava-Jato. There were many criticisms of Bolsonaro’s membership of a Central party led by a convicted of corruption.

According to an analysis by ModalMais and AP Exata, government officials avoided the topic, “showing that there is no consolidated narrative to defend the president’s entry into the party.” Those who spoke said that “they vote for the candidate and not the party and also stressed that Bolsonaro needs a party that gives him autonomy, and not one that diverges from him, as happened with the PSL.”