Bolsonaro says the government cannot pay R$90 billion in court orders and assesses that it is more difficult for the PEC to pass the Senate | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that the government cannot pay R$90 billion in precatório in 2022. However, he assessed that the PEC dos Precatório, which would decrease this amount, is “more difficult” to pass in the Senate than in the House, where it was approved last week.

Precatório are government debts already recognized by the courts and of mandatory payment, according to current rules.

The proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório foresees two main changes in relation to the legislation in force. The first is to establish a limit for the payment of court orders each year. The second is the change in the public spending ceiling rule. As a result, the government gains fiscal space to spend more next year – an election year – and pay an Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400.

“We cannot pay 90 billion next year within the ceiling because everything in Brazil would stop. Is the objective of stopping everything in Brazil? We are negotiating this in parliament,” stated the president.

“It’s harder [aprovar no Senado], We know that. And look: debts of up to 600 thousand reais, we are going to pay them all”, he added.

In the interview, Bolsonaro complained that Brazil was “attacked” at COP 26, the Climate Conference organized by the UN in Glasgow.

Bolsonaro did not attend the COP, but government officials represented the country. Bolsonaro’s administration has been criticized by the international community since 2019, when the government began, due to the president’s attitude towards the environment.

In recent years, the numbers of deforestation in the Amazon have been showing successive negative records. The most recent statistics, released this Friday (12) by Inpe, pointed to a record record of deforestation alerts for the month of October.

“There [a COP 26] it’s a place where almost everyone presents their problems for others to solve. You can see. India, China, USA have not signed anything. We are the ones who contribute the most to the non-emission of greenhouse gases, and sometimes we pay the bill the most, the more we are attacked”, said the president.

According to the Climate Observatory’s Greenhouse Gas Emission Estimation System, Brazil continues to increase the total amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted into the atmosphere, despite having assumed reduction commitments more than a decade ago.

The survey also showed that the value of greenhouse gas emissions by Brazil in 2020 was the highest since 2006. The increase in deforestation in the Amazon and in the Cerrado are the main causes.

According to the Climate Observatory, since 2010 Brazil has increased by 23.2% the amount of greenhouse gases it dumps into the atmosphere every year.

Bolsonaro arrived in Dubai this Saturday, where his official week-long trip to the Middle East begins. Then he goes to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain (the capital, Manama) and Qatar (the capital, Doha).

Bolsonaro arrives in Dubai for 1st stop on a visit to the Middle East

On the first day in Dubai, the president visited Expo 2020, the universal fair, one of the biggest events held in the world since the Covid pandemic.

At Expo 2020, Bolsonaro met Dubai Emir and UAE Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

On the occasion, Bolsonaro decorated the Arab leader with the National Order of Cruzeiro do Sul. The honor, granted to foreigners, is the highest Brazilian decoration given to foreign citizens.