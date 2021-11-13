Boninho speaks out after the alleged BBB22 famous list leaks

Quite mocking, Boninho appeared on social networks to comment on the leak of the supposed list of famous people who will participate in Big Brother Brazil 2022.

The disclosure of possible names confirmed in the next edition of the reality show was made by columnist Léo Dias, from Metrópoles. Among the famous ones listed by the journalists are: Di Ferrero, Ícaro Silva, Rodrigo Simas, Aline Riscado, Negra Li, Ellen Roche, Lexa, Jonathan Azevedo and MC Carol.

According to Léo Dias, all the leaked names have already gone through exams, to find out if they are able to enter the confinement. Boninho, however, insisted on denying the news. “Look at the problem they gave me. I’ve already taken exams with Lexa, Di Ferrero, MC Carol, Ellen Roche, Rodrigo Simas, Aline Riscado, Negra Li, Jonathan Azevedo and Ícaro Silva to do the ‘BBB 22’, and then they published that they will appear”, he said.

“I spent a lot of money for nothing, because this leaked and I’m going to have to change everything. At least they’re all healthy, that’s what the hospital said, or someone made it up. In a little while, they will say that I will be at Big Brother Brasil. I mean, I’m going, but I’m working”, mocked the director of BBB.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

know more

+ Video: Because of debt, a woman throws gasoline and sets fire to an elderly person

+ Specialist in real estate funds, Moise Politi explains what these investments are

+ Fighter becomes unrecognizable after being kicked in the face

+ New Triumph Trident 660 arrives in Brazil at a competitive price

+ Scientists discover causes of Alzheimer’s progression in the brain



+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence