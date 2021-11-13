Border between Polonia and Belarus: Famine, cold and death on the border between Poland and Belarus | International

Thousands of migrants and refugees used as human pawns by Belarus to pressure the European Union are facing a dilemma when they reach the Polish border: risk their life or lose it for sure. “On one side they have the border fence guarded; on the other, the remains of an old Soviet wall,” says Marysia Zlonkiewicz, a local activist with the NGO Chleben i Sola (“bread and salt” in Polish), based on the account of hundreds of people helped in September by her organization. “There they have already fallen into a trap. Almost daily we receive information that someone has died. Your only way out of there is to enter Poland. Some try on their own. Others are helped by Belarusian soldiers,” he adds. Zlonkiewicz spoke two days ago with a man who had been unconscious in Poland and was returned barefoot to Belarus by guards. “With this deal, it will be difficult for him to survive on the other side”, he laments.

At the border, where hundreds or thousands of people (4,000 according to the Polish government) are concentrated in the vicinity of the village of Kranica, there is almost no food left. Food sells for several tens of dollars, and bottled water for 10 times its price. Even charging your cell phone, an essential tool on this journey, costs money.

Activist Kalina Czwarnog, of the NGO Fundaja Ocalenie, heard reports that new arrivals at the border are pushed by Belarusian forces against barbed wire or beaten with a truncheon. They go for days without eating and spend the night outdoors, in the cold, occasionally wet from the rain. “It’s tragic, and the situation is getting worse, because it gets colder and colder,” he adds. Poland’s Ministry of Defense has released two videos that record a shot allegedly fired by a soldier on the Belarusian side.

Dozens of migrants gathered on Thursday in the Belarusian region of Grodno, along the Polish border. BelTA (Reuters)

Many of the stories told by migrants are similar. They flew to Minsk through travel agencies based in Erbil (Iraq), Baghdad, Damascus or Beirut. These are companies that have partners in Belarus and offer a transport and accommodation package to the former Soviet republic. Once in Minsk, most take a taxi to reach the border, but never make it to the Kuznica border post, which Poland closed this week. “Once they’re there, we can’t do anything for those who contact us. Just inform UNHCR [agência da ONU para refugiados] and to the Red Cross”, observes activist Zlonkiewicz.

Poland deployed 15,000 soldiers, police, border guards and members of the Territorial Defense Forces, a paramilitary corps of reservists and volunteers at the border. Even so, thousands of migrants and refugees manage to penetrate through some of the most permeable points along the nearly 400 kilometers of border. “Neither we nor the Polish authorities really know how many there are,” points out Czwarnog. Among those who manage to infiltrate, some ask for international protection in Poland, but most choose to make their way into the heart of the European Union. Germany, the main destination, has received since the beginning of the year more than 6,000 migrants through this route, according to data from the government of that country.

More information

Of those who manage to cross, some hide in the Polish part of the Bialowieza Forest, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where it is easy to be disoriented, but also to hide. They are mostly the youngest. “On the other hand, when they are whole families, with elderly people or children, they go on the road, because it serves as a guide, and they are quickly caught. There are helicopters and drones, and now cameras have also been installed. Note that they are not from the same family: you see very different people, or an elderly woman with a baby in her arms”. This is told by a woman who does not want to reveal her name, because she lives in one of the nearly 200 villages and towns located within three kilometers of the border that has been declared to be in a state of emergency, and is therefore prohibited from providing information. Authorities prevent all non-resident civilians from getting there.

This strip extends to the last houses of Hajnowka, a quiet town made up of comfortable houses where non-police cars are rarely seen at night. The village, dominated by a large Orthodox church, used to welcome tourists – now absent – ​​who went to visit the woods.

“There are a lot of people who cross. And they go hunting for them. I saw some groups on the road and I don’t dare talk to them, because the police may accuse you of helping them”, says the anonymous resident. When they locate migrants, police or military personnel notify their fellow border guards, who act to place migrants in a vehicle with an uncertain destination. “Vehicles are seen every day [das forças de segurança] taking people”, points out the woman. An undeterminable number is returned the hot to Belarus, and another is taken to detention centers or police stations. “Those who are located further in [do território polonês] they are detained,” Vice-Chancellor Pawel Jablonski reported on Wednesday, making a distinction that does not exist legally, since the right to seek international protection does not depend on distance from the border.

The woman who lives in the vetoed area recalls with a choked voice two reports from neighbors. One, that of the woman who came across a migrant who, as soon as he saw her, knelt before her, begging for water. Another saw a child of approximately 10 years old, alone and lost in the forest.

Polish police on horseback outside Kuznica on the Belarus border. Reuters

The situation also affects the residents. Some had their homes broken into, but only food was taken. Her son, who looks different because he comes from a third country that she prefers not to reveal, was detained on three occasions, she says – in the forest and near the local supermarket, always by plainclothes police. On one of these occasions, he was forced to delete the photos from his cell phone, for fear he would broadcast them.

Controls and retentions

This woman’s daily life is marked by controls and retentions. “It’s like being in the middle of a war. This situation is very unpleasant. We are very much observed and, as you don’t need a court order to enter the houses, in mine they have already done it three times. Once they looked under the bed and I told them, ‘I’m not hiding Jews.’”

A large group tried to tear down the border fence on Monday. The attempt marked a before and an after. Not only has tensions between Warsaw and Minsk increased exponentially, it has also remarkably reduced interventions to help those who manage to access community territory. “We think the Belarusians are pushing these people to cross as a bloc rather than in small groups separated by other border points,” says Czwarnog.

At dawn on Thursday, after a similar journey in which 60 people were located in Poland by security forces, the vast majority being returned to Belarus, a group of refugees and migrants threw stones and branches at Polish border guards posted on the other side of the fence. They also tried to knock it down using tree trunks as a ram.

“The main challenge for them is to cross, because on the Belarusian side nobody helps them”, points out Czwarnog. “In Poland, in the emergency zone, some people help. And then, when they leave the emergency zone, we can give them food, water or blankets and help them ask for international protection before the security forces arrive,” says the activist. The idea is to prevent them from being immediately returned to Belarus. “Although sometimes it happens the same way”, he concludes.

sign up on here to receive EL PAÍS Brasil’s daily newsletter: reports, analyses, exclusive interviews and the main information of the day in your e-mail, from Monday to Friday. sign up also to receive our weekly newsletter on Saturdays, with highlights of coverage for the week.