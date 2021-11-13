Brazil Aid: see the payment schedule | Economy

On November 17, the government will start paying Auxílio Brasil – a program that replaces Bolsa Família – which targets families in poverty and extreme poverty. Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) confirmed on Friday night (12) the payment schedule.

Beneficiaries of Bolsa Família will automatically migrate to Auxílio Brasil.

NIS ending 1: November 17th

November 17th NIS with ending 2: November 18th

November 18th NIS ending 3: November 19th

November 19th NIS ending 4: November 22

November 22 NIS ending 5: November 23

November 23 NIS ending 6: November 24th

November 24th NIS ending 7: November 25th

November 25th NIS ending 8: November 26th

November 26th NIS ending 9: november 29

november 29 NIS ending 0: 30th of November

The cards and passwords used for withdrawals from Bolsa Família will remain valid and may be used to receive the Auxílio Brasil, informed Caixa.

According to Caixa, families that receive Bolsa Família through the Caixa TEM application, in a Poupança Digital account, will receive Auxílio Brasil in the same payment method and will be able to continue to use the application for their benefit.

Caixa also informed that the channels for withdrawing benefits and consulting information remain the same: Caixa TEM application, self-service terminals, lotteries, Caixa Aqui correspondents, in addition to Caixa branches, which return to normal operating hours on 23rd. November.

An application called Auxílio Brasil will also be launched, which will replace the Bolsa Família application.

How will the payments be

Benefits will be paid through the accounts:

Digital Social Savings (Caixa TEM, also used for the payment of Emergency Assistance);

Demand Deposit Current Account;

Special Demand Deposit Account; and

Conta Contabil (the program’s social platform), used only if the beneficiary does not have any of the above.

And the Bolsa Família card?