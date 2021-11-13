Brazil registers 612 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours – Health

Brazil registered 612 new deaths for the Covid-19 this Friday, 12. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was at 260, above the number registered the day before (230). The high was pulled by São Paulo, which registered 414 deaths that day. It is the 12th day in a row with numbers below 300 on the moving average.

This Friday, the number of new infections reported was 14,424. In total, the Brazil has 610,935 dead and 21,940,950 cases of the disease, the second nation with the most death records, behind only the United States. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state health secretariats, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 21,138,584 people are recovered.

The State of São Paulo recorded this Friday 414 deaths from coronaviruses, a very high number compared to previous days, when it reached one or even no deaths. The explanation of the São Paulo State Health Department is that the data bring “an accumulation of several epidemiological weeks, which after the changes in the API of the Sivep-flu system of the Ministry of Health (MS) had been repressed in the federal system. State questioned the MS in recent days if there was any instability or abnormality regarding the extraction of numbers, and was informed that there would be an update. Of this total of deaths registered today, 97 are from the current epidemiological week that ends this Saturday.”

The Ministry of Health, in turn, informed that the Information System for the Epidemiological Surveillance of Influenza (SIVEP-Influenza) was not down, but “has presented specific instabilities that have been resolved daily. Information systems of this type need to be changed and/or routine corrections, as needed for surveillance responses,” he said.

Three other states had more expressive numbers on the day: Minas Gerais (36), Santa Catarina (30) and Rio Grande do Sul (26). On the opposite side, Acre, Amazonas, Roraima and Sergipe did not register any deaths on the day while Amapá, Paraíba, Rondônia and Tocantins had only one death.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

This Friday, the Ministry of Health reported that 14,598 new cases and 267 deaths by covid-19 were registered in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, 21,939,196 people are infected and 610,491 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.