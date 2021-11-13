Brazil registers 612 deaths by Covid in 24 hours, with more than two thirds in SP; state aims damming | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (12) 612 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 610,935 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 260. Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -17% and points fall.

More than two-thirds of the day’s deaths were registered in the state of São Paulo: 414. The State Department of Health informed that the number is due to dammed records after a change in the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministry, in turn, said in a note that the system was not down and presented punctual instabilities (see details below).

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Friday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Saturday (6): 237

Sunday (7): 232

Monday (8): 235

Tuesday (9): 243

Wednesday (10): 254

Thursday (11): 230

Friday (12): 260

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

four states did not register deaths within 24 hours: Acre, Amazonas, Roraima and Sergipe.

The large number of deaths recorded in SP on the last day made the state’s moving average almost double in one day, going from 45 to 88 daily victims — biggest brand in a month. According to the state secretariat, however, only 97 deaths occurred from Sunday until now, in the current epidemiological week. The rest would be from previous records that were held in the federal system of the Ministry of Health, the Sivep-flu, which concentrates the data.

The secretariat also said that it questioned the ministry “in recent days if there was any instability or abnormality regarding the extraction of the numbers, and was informed that there would be an update”. According to the press office, the update was carried out and allowed the balance of this Friday to bring the data that had been held back.

Asked by TV Globo, the ministry issued a statement stating that “the Information System for the Epidemiological Surveillance of Influenza (Sivep-flu) was not down, but presented specific instabilities that have been resolved daily. Information systems of this type need changes and/or corrections routines as needed for surveillance responses.”

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,940,950 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 14,424 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 11,381 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of +1% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates stability in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 610,935

610,935 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 612

612 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 260 (14-day variation: -17%)

260 (14-day variation: -17%) Total confirmed cases: 21,940,950

21,940,950 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 14,424

14,424 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 11,381 (variation in 14 days: +1%)

On the rise (4 states): PA, AP, SP, PI

PA, AP, SP, PI In stability (10 states): RN, RS, RR, AL, CE, MG, SC, RO, AM, MA

RN, RS, RR, AL, CE, MG, SC, RO, AM, MA Falling (12 states and the DF): MS, PB, PE, BA, ES, MT, TO, DF, RJ, GO, SE, PR, AC

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 58% of the Brazilian population is fully immunized when taking the second dose or single dose of Covid immunizers. There are 124,167,587 doses applied, a number that represents 58.21% of Brazilians, according to data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles.

They took the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and 156,697,518 people are partially immunized, which represents 73.46% of the population. The booster dose was applied to 11,620,524 people (5.45% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 292,485,629 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

2 out of 5 states with rising deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 States with rising deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

3 out of 5 states with stable deaths — Photo: Art Editoria/g1 States with deaths in stability — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

4 out of 5 States with falling deaths — Photo: Art Editoria/g1 States with falling deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

ES: -22%

MG: -7%

RJ: -45%

SP: +42%

DF: -43%

GO: -60%

MS: -18%

MT: -30%

AC: -100%

AM: -14%

AP: +100%

PA: +193%

RO: -11%

RR: 0%

TO: -35%

AL: 0%

BA: -22%

EC: -5%

MA: -15%

PB: -19%

PE: -22%

PI: +18%

RN: +10%

SE: -67%

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

