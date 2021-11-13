Brazilians report fear with resumption of lockdown in Holland: ‘Life was already more open’ | Santos and Region

The Netherlands went into lockdown this Saturday (13) to contain Covid-19, and the g1 talked to a couple of Brazilians who live in the country. According to the two, the restrictive measures, which will last three weeks, already cause a little fear about the future with regard to the “freedom” that the country’s residents had already achieved, when there was a drop in cases of the disease.

Advertiser Rick Garcia, who lived in Bertioga, on the coast of São Paulo, and his partner and also publicist Julia Alves de Lima report that, even before the Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte, announced that the country would enter a lockdown, they already feared for it.

The fear already existed, according to the couple, because the increase in Covid-19 cases had already resulted in the return of some measures that had previously been relaxed, such as the use of masks in closed spaces, social distancing and the need to present o ‘CoronaCheck’ to enter restaurants and bars.

CoronaCheck is an application where the resident can access a QR Code, which can be obtained in three ways: with a negative test result for less than 72 hours, vaccination certificate or Covid-19 recovery certificate for less six months.

“Overall, no one is very happy [com o lockdown], because life was already more open. Holland was living a normal life, basically. In the summer, here, you saw a lot of parties, there was only time restriction for clubs. Now, my work has already sent a notice removing the obligation to go to the office, despite being open. Before, we had to go three days a week. The gym plans are also already sending the rules that we must follow “, he reports.

According to the advertiser, there is also the fear that the measures will become even more restrictive again, or that the lockdown will be extended. “When Rutte gave the statement, they said it would be a tough, quick and punctual measure to reduce cases. But it’s scary, because, at the beginning of the pandemic, it was also only 15 days,” he pointed out.

The European country became the first on the continent to return to quarantine after the increase in Covid-19 cases. Among the measures announced by the government are:

Event cancellation

Reduced opening times for cafes and restaurants

Reduction in trading and market hours

Private events limited to 4 people

Schools, theaters and cinemas will remain open.

The Netherlands has registered, daily, an average of 10 thousand new cases of Covid-19, but the average of deaths remains low – around 25 each day –, a reflection of the high adherence to the vaccine. The country has already vaccinated about 72.1% of its population with the two doses, according to a survey by the platform Our World In Data.

Pandemic in other European countries

Three other Brazilians from Baixada Santista heard by the g1 reported the situation in different countries in Europe.

Warehouse operator Henrique Leonardi, 39, lives in Bicester, a city in the England, and says that, although the use of masks is no longer mandatory, some people still wear facial equipment in places where there is a lot of crowding, such as trains and football stadiums. For him, the situation of Covid-19 seems controlled in the country. “The most severe restrictions no longer exist”, he emphasizes.

Henrique lives in England, where the use of a mask is no longer mandatory — Photo: Personal Archive

Private English teacher Gabriela Largacha, who lives in Barcelona, ​​in Spain, reports that, currently, the only restrictive measure that prevails in the city is the obligatory use of the mask in some places, such as closed places and public transport. “And people respect that a lot, young, old, everyone,” he says.

Brazilian Débora Guazzelli, who lives in Italy, states that, despite the country having already immunized more than 80% of the population, there are still people who are very resistant to the vaccine. “There are a lot of people who don’t want to get vaccinated, because they say it’s a government thing to implant a microchip to control people. These people need to have a Green Pass to go to work, and in order not to get vaccinated, they spend 15 euros every two days. , to take the test and have a negative result to work. Their ignorance is expensive”, he concludes.

Débora lives in Italy and reports that there are still people who are quite resistant to the vaccine — Photo: Personal Archive