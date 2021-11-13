Britney Spears freestyle: Judge orders end of father’s guardianship after 13 years | Song

Britney Spears is freed from the guardianship of her father, Jamie Spears. The lawsuit was closed on Friday (12), after judge Brenda Penny agreed to end the 13-year control over the life, career and finances of the pop singer.

The father was suspended from his daughter’s guardianship in September, and lawyers on both sides were pressing for a permanent end to the case.

The part representing the pop singer filed documents that put pressure on judge Brenda Penny on October 28th.

“Mrs. Spears has made known her wish about the end of the guardianship she has suffered for so long and she asked this Court to ‘let her have her life back’ without a (medical) evaluation, recently attending two hearings at the Court and asking directly to end the guardianship,” said his attorney Mathew Rosengart.

“It is respectfully presented, with the consent of all parties, that the time has come,” says the document.

Jamie’s team also made it clear that the father does not intend to continue as his daughter’s guardian.

“Jamie loves and supports his daughter unconditionally. Period. As he has done throughout her life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the past 13 years, that has included serving as her conservator. end her guardianship,” Jamie said in the documents.

Jamie Spears and Britney Spears

The lawsuit is expected to close completely this Friday, but lawyers interviewed by the American press believe there are outstanding financial issues that could take longer to resolve.

Britney Spears claims that Donatela Versace is preparing her wedding dress

Since the movement to end guardianship has accelerated, Britney has become more active on social media and has been sharing trips, thoughts and photos with her fans.

She even posted nude photos on Instagram, a few days after the suspension of guardianship. “Having fun in the Pacific never hurt anyone,” he wrote in October.

This week, Britney has been making several posts and in one of them she vented about the process that makes her life controlled by her father for 13 years.

“This week will be very interesting for me. I’ve never prayed so much for something in my life”, wrote in a post. The text has been deleted, but the image remains on the profile.

“I know I said some things on my Urge out of anger and I’m sorry, but I’m only human…and I believe you would feel the same way if you were me,” Britney said without citing the fact that she accused mother Lynne Spears of being the mentor of the tutelage process in a post that has already been deleted.

In another post, the singer said that the stylist Donatela Versace is preparing the dress she will wear at the wedding with the Iranian model and athlete Sam Asghari.

One of the reasons alleged to accelerate the end of guardianship is that the situation would prevent her from signing a prenuptial agreement with her fiance.

Jamie Spears was suspended from his daughter’s guardianship position in September. He had already given up on the “position”, but his departure was scheduled to take place only at the hearing on the case, which was scheduled for January 2022.

However, the singer’s defense asked the US court to speed up the end of the guardianship, and was attended by judge Brenda Penny. Accountant John Zabel immediately replaced Jamie Spears in the role of tutor.

Matthew Rosengart, lawyer for Britney Spears, speaks after hearing determined the end of Jamie Spears' guardianship of her daughter

In testimony in June, the singer called the court decision allowing her father to remain in control of her life abusive, idiotic and embarrassing.

In a 23-minute appearance, the star said she was drugged, forced to act against her will and barred from having children.

“I just want my life back,” she said over the phone as she asked the court to end her guardianship. Listen below.

See questions and answers about guardianship and the ‘Free Britney’ movement:

What is a legal guardianship?

When a person is found to be unable to take care of himself, a relative may file a request in court to control that person’s affairs. Decisions in favor of this type of petition are more common with the elderly, the disabled and those who are very ill.

What are the reasons for Britney’s guardianship?

Britney Spears at the beginning of her career, in the late 90's, in 2008, and in a recent photo

Many of the details of the case remain confidential, but leaked documents published by the American press cite “an undisclosed mental illness” and “substance abuse” as the reasons for her guardianship.

Between 2007 and 2008, Britney went through several problems in her personal life:

she divorced Kevin Federline;

shaved his head and attacked a photographer’s car;

lost custody of children Sean (2005) and Jayden (2006);

was admitted to a rehabilitation clinic.

Citing these episodes, Jamie Spears has filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking emergency temporary relief.

According to the Los Angeles Times, “court documents show that Jamie Spears has the power to negotiate business opportunities, sell his property and restrict his visitors. He can file a restraining order against those he believes threaten his daughter’s stability and every purchase she makes must be recorded in annual court reports on her spending.”

What is and how did the #FreeBritney movement come about?

The #FreeBritney movement arose from the concern of Britney Spears fans with the well-being of the singer. The main point is the legal guardianship, which, according to them, left Britney “prisoner” since 2008. The movement, according to the official website, seeks to “end with the guardianship and raise awareness about the abuse of guardianship”.

Why did the movement gain strength after so long?

In April 2019, Britney’s Gram podcast aired a voicemail attributed to one of the legal team members in the guardianship suit. According to audio from this anonymous source, Brtiney’s father has a level of control “beyond what many imagined”. He also claimed that she was admitted to a clinic against her will. This increased the use of the #FreeBritney hashtag. The documentary, of course, also gave #FreeBritney a new lease of life.

What are the arguments of fans and lawyers against guardianship?

Fans say that if she can continue to work with such intensity, then there is no reason for her to be tutored. The Las Vegas residency (“Britney: Piece of Me”) alone brought in 248 shows with a total box office of nearly $140 million.