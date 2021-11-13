Britney Spears Guardianship Ends After 13 Years

After 13 years, Britney Spears’ guardianship ended. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ended the court-ordered settlement during a hearing on Friday (12).

The decision follows a long-running legal battle between the singer and her father, Jamie Spears, who was suspended as her guardian last month.

He has held the position since 2008, overseeing his daughter’s assets and controlling much of her personal and professional life.

The singer publicly took a stand against the guardianship over the summer, calling it abusive and pleading with the court to end the deal.

After the decision, the fiance of Britney Spears, Sam Asghari, made a post on social networks with the words: “Freedom”.

“History was made today. Britney is free!” wrote Asghari.

In September, Judge Brenda Penny suspended the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, as custodian of her estimated $60 million estate and appointed a temporary replacement.

artist career

Britney Spears, 39, started singing and dancing at the age of two and soon began competing in talent shows.

At ten, she was cast on Disney’s “The New Mickey Mouse Club.” In production, he performed with great names in music: Justin Timberlake and Cristina Aguillera. At age 15, she recorded her first hit single: Baby one more time.

Five years later, he released another hit: Oops i did it again, with around 1.3 million copies sold in the first week of release alone.

In addition to making guest appearances in movies and series, Britney Spears has also been a judge on The X Factor, a TV talent show.

Her personal life was at the center of a scandal after her father’s declarations that she faced mental health problems and could not manage her own life.

On Thursday (11), Britney’s fiancé, Sam Asghari, posted on his social networks a thank you to free britney saying this is a human rights movement.

(*This article has been translated. Click here to read the original in English)