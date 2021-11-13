Briton confesses at stake that he killed an elderly woman and faces life in prison – News

A British student, now 21, was sentenced this week to life in prison for the murder of an elderly woman aged 94, who was the mother of her stepfather. He confessed the crime to friends in a game of “truth or consequence”.

Tiernan Darnton was 17 years old when he set fire to the curtains in the room where Mary Gregory lived in Heysham, on the west coast of England, on 28 May 2018. Police said the elderly woman was found by firefighters still alive under a table. , with the room full of smoke. She was taken to hospital, where she died four days later.

At first, the expert concluded that the probable cause of the fire would have been a lit cigarette that fell through the curtains and the death was considered accidental. The case was reopened a year later when Darnton admitted during a therapy session that he had killed Mary.

Police also discovered that he confessed the crime to two friends in a game of “truth or consequence” after answering the question of what his “darker” secret was.

“I have a secret I’ve never told anyone,” Darnton said, weeks after Mary Gregory’s death. “I think I killed someone.”

brutal and planned crime

In announcing the student’s sentence, Judge Amanda Yip highlighted the various evidence that the defendant was fascinated by serial killers and that he planned the crime in detail. “You’ve been thinking about murder for a long time,” she said.

Experts found several searches in Darnton’s mobile and notebook browsing history, with phrases like “I’m a murderer”https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/,”I’m a monster and I’m going to hell”https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/”I want to do bad”https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/,” want to kill again”https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/”murderers under 18″.

Among the defendant’s objects, the police found a notebook with a detailed plan of the house where he lived with his stepfather, Chris Gregory, and Mary. In the drawing, he indicates possible vanishing points and a place to hide. In the notes, a phrase that highlighted the need for “a good alibi” was also found.

Before setting fire to the curtain, Darnton also unplugged the telephone in Mary’s room from the wall, disarmed the fire alarm, and, as he left the room, set up a table to block the door.

“It’s hard to imagine the horror Mrs. Gregory must have felt when she realized that the house was on fire and filling with smoke. The neighbors heard her screams,” Judge Yip reported as she read the ruling. “She was found near the door you blocked. It was a particularly cruel way to die.”

The student was arrested in May 2019 after confessing to the crime in a counseling session. He said he felt “powerful” during a funeral because he “knew what had happened and everyone else in the room didn’t.”

The counselor ended the session by saying “I’m not sure what you’re talking about, but I think you’re trying to tell me you killed someone,” and Darnton whispered yes. A week later, he assumed he had set Mary’s curtains on fire using a lighter.