Bus accident leaves seven dead on SP highway | Brazil

Firefighters Accident on Oswaldo Cruz Highway

A bus with 67 people overturned today at Oswaldo Cruz Highway

, at km 75.8, and left at least seven dead as a result of the accident

. The car was heading towards Paraty

, in Rio de Janeiro.

Firefighters found five dead at the scene, but hours later a child was also found dead. Of the wounded, one of them did not resist and died in Santa Casa de Ubatuba.

In total, 48 victims were rescued and 12 of them had no injuries. Ten of the agency’s vehicles, in addition to a Military Police helicopter and the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU), have been at the site since 7 am.

At least 10 vehicles from the Fire Department, SAMU, Águia helicopter, as well as municipal ambulances from São Luís do Paraitinga and Ubatuba

helped in the relief of victims.

Bus could not travel on site

IG

found that the bus was on its way to Paraty, but the highway does not allow buses. The driver was said to have been warned and was making a U-turn when another one had the accident. Some victims are in serious condition.

DER stated in a note to iG that the location is prohibited for buses and trucks.

“This morning, at around 6:30 am, the DER registered the tipping of a bus at km 75.8, of SP 125, in São Luís do Paraitinga. to the 85th.

At this moment, there is a total ban on the road”.

The São Paulo Highway Department (DER-SP) closed the two stretches of highway at km 75.

City Hall of Ubatuba and Santa Casa issue grade

In a statement, the city of Ubatuba stated that the city is “ready to help everyone” and that it will provide “first assistance to victims and to welcoming family members”.

Santa Casa de Ubatuba informed that it has no new information, but in a statement, earlier, it said that one of the patients who was taken to the site died.

IG

he tried to contact Arca Turismo, the owner of the bus that transported passengers to Paraty, but he did not get a return.

The mayor of Ubatuba, Flavia Pascoal, said that some patients were transferred to neighboring municipalities. “I want to heartily thank the solidarity and support we are receiving from city halls in the region to enable some patient transfers to be consolidated, always preserving life and quality care. In this moment of great sadness and pain, we appreciate the effort and support of all teams involved in this important rescue work”.

Check the position of the city of Ubatuba:

“The City Hall of Ubatuba extends condolences to all the families of the victims of the serious traffic accident involving a tourist bus on the Oswaldo Cruz highway this Saturday morning. The municipality is ready to help everyone and Santa Casa de Ubatuba remains at the forefront in providing the first assistance to victims and in welcoming family members. I want to heartily thank the solidarity and support we are receiving from city halls in the region to enable some patient transfers to be consolidated, always preserving life and quality care. In this moment of great sadness and pain, we are grateful for the effort and support of all the teams involved in this important rescue work”.

See the note from Santa Casa de Ubatuba.

Note from Santa Casa on assistance to victims of the accident on the Oswaldo Cruz highway.

So far, Santa Casa de Ubatuba has assisted 34 victims of the accident involving a tourist bus, which occurred around 7:00 am this Saturday, November 13, at km 75 of the Oswaldo Cruz highway.

One (1) of the 34 victims referred to Santa Casa died. The direction of the philanthropic hospital is prioritizing assistance to victims of the accident and, for this reason, it is only attending to emergency cases. The other cases are being referred to the Ipiranguinha Health Unit. Visits were also suspended.