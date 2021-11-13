Bus accident survivor at Oswaldo Cruz says driver toppled over after diverting vehicle | Paraíba Valley and Region

One of the victims of the accident with a collective on the Oswaldo Cruz highway this Saturday (13th) reports that the driver overturned the bus in a curve, after deviating from a car. The vehicle carried 66 passengers, in addition to the driver. At least six people died, including a child.

Tourist bus accident at Oswaldo Cruz and leaves dead and wounded

The accident happened at around 7 am when the tourism collective was at km 76, in the mountain range, at the height of São Luiz do Paraitinga. According to the passenger, the driver would have dodged a car and then went through a curve, where he lost control and overturned the vehicle.

“He tried to dodge the car, managed to dodge it by throwing the bus to the right. As he played, he lost control of the vehicle. He tried to brake and when he turned a corner, he fell over”, says Camila Torres.

Despite the report, the dynamics of the accident still depends on the expertise that will be carried out by the Civil Police. The accident record is being made this Saturday (13) at the São Luiz do Paraitinga police station.

1 of 3 Accident at Oswaldo Cruz leaves dead and wounded — Photo: Publicity/Fire Department Accident at Oswaldo Cruz leaves dead and wounded — Photo: Publicity/Fire Brigade

According to the fire department, five people died at the scene, including a child, the daughter of the bus driver. In the accident, people were thrown from the bus and others were trapped in the wreckage.

Another 48 people were rescued at the scene with injuries, some of them with cases of amputation of limbs, according to firefighters. Among the victims, 34 were rescued to Santa Casa de Ubatuba, but one died in hospital. Another 11 were taken to the Regional Hospital, in Taubaté. According to the unit, one of them is a child and three are in serious condition.

Three other people with minor injuries were sent to the emergency room in São Luiz do Paraitinga. Twelve people were not injured, were treated on the spot and did not need to be taken to health facilities.

“I want to thank God that I was reborn. The impact was very big and I could be dead”, said Camila, one of the survivors.

2 of 3 Accident occurred in the Oswaldo Cruz mountain range — Photo: Publicity/Fire Brigade Accident happened on the Oswaldo Cruz mountain range — Photo: Publicity/Fire Brigade

According to survivors, at dawn the driver was driving along Oswaldo Cruz when he was stopped by agents from the Department of Roads and Highways (DER) who asked him to return, as bus traffic on the road is prohibited.

This is because, because of these conditions, the traffic of trucks and buses, exceeding seven meters in length and weighing more than seven tons, has been prohibited at Oswaldo Cruz since 2014, after an ordinance issued by the Department of Roads and Highways (DER).

3 of 3 Bus involved in accident had two floors and carried 66 passengers, in addition to the driver — Photo: Disclosure The bus involved in the accident had two floors and carried 66 passengers, in addition to the driver — Photo: Disclosure

The accident happened when the driver was returning, towards Taubaté. The collective was chartered from the company Viação Arca and had left Pinheiros, in the capital, in the early hours of the morning, bound for Paraty, in Rio de Janeiro. The bus was a double-decker model and carried 66 passengers.

Despite transporting passengers through a prohibited place for buses, the collective had its licenses up to date, according to Artesp.