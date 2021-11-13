Bus overturns on highway and leaves at least five dead in São Paulo

This Saturday morning (12), a tourist bus overturned on the Oswaldo Cruz highway, in São Luiz do Paraitinga, in São Paulo. According to the Fire Department, the accident left at least five people dead.

According to the Fire Department, 34 victims were rescued in the emergency room in Ubatuba, 11 in the hospital in Taubaté and three in São Luiz do Paraitinga. According to the corporation, 12 people managed to get out of the accident unharmed.

In a statement, the city of Ubatuba said that it mobilized professionals from Santa Casa, Civil Defense, Metropolitan Guard, SAMU, in addition to the departments of Health, Social Welfare and Public Security, to provide support to the victims.

Flavia Pascoal, city hall of Ubatuba, called José Pereira de Aguilar Júnior, mayor of Caraguatatuba, who also provides support in the operation to respond to the occurrence. “On behalf of the mayor of Caraguatatuba, who has helped us early on, looking for ways for the transfers of victims to be consolidated to the Regional of Caraguatatuba, with quality and preserving lives, I want to thank the mayors of the region who are being very supportive,” he said.

