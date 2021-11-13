Businessman wears a R$ 42,000 gold mask, but keeps the piece after attracting a lot of attention

Masks are still an important protective weapon against Covid-19. And many still treat them as a fashion item, which deserves special treatment. This is what a jeweler from Budge Budge (West Bengal, India) did. On request, Chandan Das produced a mask, supposedly anti-coronavirus, for a wealthy businessman from the Calcutta region, with little pieces of gold, totaling 108 grams. The piece, evaluated in BRL 42 thousand, It’s just for show, since, due to its design, it does not offer any protection.

The impresario, whose name was not revealed, exhibited the piece in public during the Durga Puja, a Hindu religious festival. But people’s curiosity was such that, fearful, he thought it best to remove the piece, told “India.com”.

Ostentation: R$ 42 thousand gold mask in India Photo: Reproduction/Twitter(Rituparna Chatterjee)

Journalist Rituparna Chatterjee photographed the play and posted on Twitter: “What’s the point of this?”

Criticism multiplied on social media.

“A vulgar display of wealth without any sensitivity or concern for the thousands who lost their lives to the disease, regardless of how much wealth they had. And those impoverished by it“, posted a netizen.

The businessman defended himself in an interview with the newspaper “Anandabazar Patrika”. He simply said that he is fond of jewelry and that he wears several gold chains and rings. The golden mask would be just “one more” piece to compose your usual look.