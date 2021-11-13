Caixa announces the 1st payment schedule for Brazil Aid; see if you have the right

This Friday, the government released the first payment schedule for Brazil Aid, which starts to be paid on November 17th.

As of today, consultation is also open to find out who will be covered. A new application, called Auxílio Brasil, will replace the cell phone program that informed beneficiaries about Bolsa Família.

It is possible to check if the money is available through the app or the Caixa ao Cidadão service, on telephone 111.

According to Caixa Econômica, which will handle the payments, the withdrawal channels for the new benefit are the same as those of Bolsa Família, such as ATMs and self-service. The bank took the opportunity to inform that as of November 23, the branches will return to normal operating hours, from 10 am to 5 pm.

The restructured version of Bolsa Família, with a new name, will start with a value below the R$ 400 promised by the government. The average value is R$ 217.18.

The payment date will depend on the beneficiary’s final card number, according to the table below:

Caixa informed that Bolsa Família beneficiaries will automatically migrate to Auxílio Brasil, without the need to register again. The cards and passwords used for withdrawals from Bolsa Família will remain valid and may be used to receive the Auxílio Brasil.

In the case of families that receive Bolsa Família through the Caixa Tem application, in a Digital Poupança account, nothing changes. They will receive Auxílio Brasil in the same payment method and will be able to continue to use their benefits through the application.

The complete payment schedule is available at https://www.caixa.gov.br/auxiliobrasil.