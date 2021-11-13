Caixa Econômica releases Brazil Aid payment schedule

Caixa Econômica Federal released the payment schedule for Brazil Aid, which starts to be paid next Wednesday (17th). The dates will follow the Bolsa Família model, which paid beneficiaries on the last ten working days of the month, based on the final digit of the Social Registration Number (NIS).

With an average value of R$ 217.18 this month, the November installment will start to be paid on the 17th for NIS beneficiaries ending 1 and will end on the 30th for NIS beneficiaries ending 0. With 17 million families incorporated, Auxílio Brasil will have about 2.5 million more families than the 14.6 million served by Bolsa Família.

The new social program will have three basic benefits and six supplementary benefits, which can be added if the beneficiary finds a job or has a child who excels in sports competitions or in scientific and academic competitions.

Families with a per capita income of up to R$100, considered to be in a situation of extreme poverty, and those with a per capita income of up to R$200, considered to be in poverty, can receive Brazilian Aid. In Bolsa Família, the values ​​of the extreme poverty and poverty lines were, respectively, R$89 and R$178 per person.