Caixa releases loans from R$300 to R$1,000 for new groups; understand

Caixa Econômica Federal is offering a microcredit program with loans in the Caixa Tem application. The amounts granted to customers can vary between R$300 and R$1 thousand, and may be paid in up to 24 installments.

Requests can be made, via the internet, directly through your Caixa Tem application (Android and iOS).

Cash releases loans at Cash Tem

Caixa Econômica Federal can release loans to approximately 100 million customers who use Caixa Tem. Loan amounts depend on the condition of the applicant. Individuals or companies with a monthly interest rate of 3.99% can apply for the transaction.

Currently, personal credit has an average monthly interest rate of 5.03% in other banks, which add up to 80.2% per year.

Are available two distinct options microcredit, which can be analyzed in up to 10 days, and will consider the financial history, the user’s registration and the credit rating.

The loan options with Caixa Tem are as follows:

Cash Credit Has Staff: customers use with personal expenses, such as debt payments;

customers use with personal expenses, such as debt payments; Cash Credit You Have for Your Business: productive investments in the business. It can be applied, for example, in the payment of suppliers, water, electricity, internet bills, etc.

Initially, loans were released for customers born in January and February, after March and April. Last Monday (11/08), Caixa Tem loans were available for those born in the months of may or june. Check out the upcoming schedule release dates for this year:

Born in July and August: November 29;

Born in September and October: December 13;

Born in November and December: December 27th.

Cash Loan Tem: how to apply?

Interested parties must initially update their registration in the application, so that it changes from Poupança Social Digital Caixa to Poupança Digital+. To do this, follow these steps:

Access Caixa Tem on your cell phone; Select the option “update registration”; Upload photo of photo ID and take a selfie (the app will ask for it); Check all the data, change what needs to be updated, and click confirm.

Values ​​will not be released immediately. After analyzing the bank, if the name is negative, the client will have the request denied.