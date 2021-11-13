Caixa releases withdrawal of the last installment for those born in August – News

Caixa releases this Friday (12) the withdrawal of the seventh and last installment of emergency aid to those born in August. Informal workers, registered by digital means or who are part of the CadÚnico, will be able to withdraw the amount that had already been deposited in a digital account, operated through an application, for purchases and payment of bank slips.

The release of loot will resume on Tuesday (16), after the proclamation of the Republic holiday, for those born in September. The cash withdrawal schedule runs until the 19th, with the end of the benefit. From November 17th, the payment to Brazil Aid beneficiaries, the program that replaced Bolsa Família.

The schedule will follow the same as Bolsa Família, with payment according to the end of the NIS to around 14.6 million families. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, all people already registered will receive the benefit automatically. There is no need to re-register.

In the first month, the current benefits will be adjusted by 17.8%. The average amount of aid will increase to R$ 217.18 per month. In December, according to the folder, the value of the installments should be increased by a temporary benefit to guarantee the payment of at least R$ 400 by December 2022, in addition to the expansion of the number of people, to 17 million.

End of aid

Altogether, 34.4 million people received emergency aid in this last stage — 25.1 million registered by Caixa application or by CadÚnico and 9.3 million by Bolsa Família, which also has another 5.3 million.

Created to alleviate the socioeconomic impacts of the new coronavirus pandemic on the poorest families, the emergency aid totals more than R$340 billion invested since April 2020. The benefit paid this year seven installments of R$375 to female heads of households, R $150 to people who live alone and R$250 to others.

how to withdraw

The funds can be moved through the Caixa Tem application and on the lottery network throughout the country. The option to use the value remains valid for making purchases, through the virtual debit card and QR Code, payment of bank slips, water, electricity, telephone bills, among other services.

To make a cash withdrawal, you must log in to the application, select the option “withdrawal without a card” and “generate withdrawal code”. Afterwards, the worker must enter the password to view the withdrawal code on the cell phone screen, valid for one hour. The code must be used for cash withdrawals at branches, lottery units or corresponding establishments.

Cashout calendar for the last installment

Born in January: 11/1

Born in February: 3/11

Born in March: 4/11

Born in April: 5/11

Born in May: 9/11

Born in June: 11/10

Born in July: 11/11

Born in August: 11/12

Born in September: 11/16

Born in October: 11/17

Born in November: 11/18

Born in December: 11/19

Brazil Aid Calendar in November

Recipients with NIS End 1: November 17

Recipients with NIS End 2: November 18

Beneficiaries with NIS End 3: November 19

Recipients with NIS End 4: November 22

Recipients with NIS End 5: November 23

Recipients with NIS End 6: 24 November

Recipients with NIS End 7: 25 November

Recipients with NIS End 8: 26 November

Recipients with NIS End 9: 29 November

Beneficiaries with NIS ending 0: November 30