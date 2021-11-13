Cantor Marcelo Falcão has house arrest for non-payment of child support | Rio de Janeiro

The justice of Rio de Janeiro decreed the arrest of the singer Marcelo Falcão for non-payment of child support. He will be under house arrest for 60 days and can only leave the house for medical care, if necessary. The decision is for Monday (8) and the warrant was issued this Thursday (11).

The action was proposed by the singer’s daughter, Agatha Cristal Silveira, 22, and exceeds the amount of R$ 80 thousand.

This Friday (12), Falcão is in San Francisco, USA, where he will tour until the 21st.

The news was anticipated by journalist Fábia Oliveira.

Singer claims bankruptcy, Justice rebuts

In the process, the singer claims that he is unable to pay the debt and that the stipulated amount is “flagrantly excess of what was established”. He he claims that his career has declined and that, with the pandemic, he has gone completely bankrupt.

Justice understood, however, that there was only the voluntary breach of the legal obligation by Falcão.

“In the present case, the negligence of the defendant is clearly demonstrated in relation to the fulfillment of his obligation to pay the full amount of food to his daughter, who is now older”, says judge Andre Cortes Vieira Lopes, of the 18th Family Court in Rio.