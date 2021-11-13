Car that valued the most in the pandemic is 52% more expensive; check out

The appreciation of some vehicles took consumers by surprise during the pandemic. In general, all automobiles had their prices inflated. However, one of the most expensive cars is costing more than 50% of the original price.

The most expensive car was the HB20 model from the South Korean brand Hyundai. Taking into account all vehicle versions, the price jumped from R$ 46.4 thousand to R$ 70.9 thousand. The data were released by Fraga Inteligência.

In fact, in September, the Hyundai HB20 was ranked 1st in car sales in Brazil. The hatch has surpassed the popular SUVs and SUVs. Even in the midst of a global components crisis, 6,800 units of HB20 were licensed.

Two years after the debut of the new design, the numbers confirmed its popularity. Initially, the change in appearance generated uncertainty in the public and also in the resellers themselves. That sportier styling of the HB20 until 2019 gave way to a more behaved and refined look. Even with the increase in the price of the vehicle, the public seems to have accepted the changes.

VW Goal

Another point that draws attention is that some “popular” models cost the equivalent of luxury cars. Among new vehicles (0 km), the second most expensive in recent months was the Volkswagen Gol. The value of the hatch, which is one of the most traditional in Brazil, is close to R$ 90 thousand. This in the most complete version.

The most basic version of the car, with a 1.0 MPI engine, costs no less than R$ 65,000. Originally, the Gol had an entry price of R$ 47,158. In other words, there were 38% inflation in the value of the current product.

Below, you can see the list of cars that suffered the most from the price increase during the pandemic in Brazil.

