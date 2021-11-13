Car turned into a luxury item in Brazil? | Cars

Disclosure Volvo XC60 Recharge: SUV is one of the best-selling premium models in Brazil and now has a 2022 line in the country

THE Volvo of Brazil

celebrates important achievements. We were the second country to receive a fully electrified line from the Swedish brand, only behind Norway. Although the infrastructure for plug-in electric and hybrid models is limited in Brazil, the brand is taking advantage of the good moment to strengthen its operations.

According to the latest balance released by fenabrave

(National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution), Volvo is the second most popular premium brand in Brazil. Between January and October, the brand sold 6,683 units, second only to BMW, which has already sold 12,165.

While conventional brands are bitter to recover sales, the luxury segment remains leveraged. At the iG Cars Podcast

Today, we spoke with Luiz Gonçalves, national sales manager at Volvo, to understand more about the premium vehicle category in Brazil. Listen:







This week, the Volvo

launched another electrified model in Brazil. It is the XC60 Recharge, which arrives only in hybrid versions Inscription Expression (R$ 399,950), Inscription (R$ 429,950), R-Design (R$ 439,950) and Polestar Engineered (R$ 466,950). The old version of Momentum entry leaves the catalog.

The hybrid mechanical set is the same for all versions. Therefore, the XC60 Recharge

will be sold in Brazil with a 2.0 engine from the T8 family, capable of developing 320 hp of power and 40.8 kgfm of torque.

On the rear axle, the Volvo

installed an electric motor with an 11 kWh battery, delivering 87 hp of power and 24.5 kgfm of torque. The combined power is 407 hp and the torque is 65.3 kgfm, with an eight-speed automatic transmission.