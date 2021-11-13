Cartola FC 2021: Yuri Alberto and Nino hand out round #32; see probable, suspended and injured | cartola FC

Come next, 32nd round of Cartola FC. The weekend is full of emotions and expectations of a fantasy game. It is worth remembering that we will only have nine games available on the market. That’s because Bahia x Atlético-MG was postponed to December 2nd and it won’t be worth points to the cartels. The market closes this Saturday (11/13), at 4:30 pm (GMT).
Without the Atlético-MG leader in the dispute this time, the cardmakers will seek information from other games. One of the most coveted is from Internacional. However, Colorado will not have top scorer Yuri Alberto, suspended, in the duel against Athletico-PR. In addition to the injured Erick, Hurricane will be without left-back Abner.
Rocked by five consecutive victories, Palmeiras faces an opponent that has many problems. Fluminense has Nino’s suspension as a negative point for the game, as well as the absence of Luiz Henrique, who has been suffering with the sequence of games.
Check out the suspended, injured and probable round #32:
AMERICA-MG
Suspended: nobody
Injured: Berrío, Eduardo
Likely team: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva (Anderson) and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê; Ademir, Zárate and Felipe Azevedo
ATHLETICO-PR
Suspended: Abner
Injured: Erick, Fernando Canesin, Lucas Halter, Matheus Babi and Nicolas
Probable team: Santos; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nicolás Hernández; Marcinho, Christian, Léo Cittadini and Pedrinho; Terans, Nikão and Renato Kayzer
ATHLETIC-GO
Suspended: Éder and Janderson
Injured: nobody
Likely team: Fernando Miguel; Dudu, Wanderson, Pedro Henrique and Igor Cariús; Marlon Freitas, Willian Maranhão and André Luís; Ronald, Zé Roberto and João Paulo.
BRAGANTINE
Suspended: nobody
Injured: Bruno Tubarão, Luan Cândido, Lucas Evangelista and Raul
Likely team: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Edimar; Jadsom, Eric Ramires and Artur; Helinho (Praxedes), Cuello and Ytalo
CEARÁ
Suspended: Fernando Sobral
Injured: Boo
Probable team: João Ricardo; Gabriel Dias, Messias, Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco; Fabinho, Marlon and Vina, Mendoza; Jael and Erick
CHAPECOENSE
Suspended: Kaio Nunes
Injured: Bruno Silva, Léo Gomes, Felipe Santana, Moisés Ribeiro, Perotti, Renê Júnior, Tiepo and Vagner
Likely team: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Joilson, Ignácio and Busanello; Alan Santos, Anderson Leite and Denner; Mike, Henrique Almeida and Anselmo Ramon.
CORINTHIANS
Suspended: Fábio Santos
Injured: Roni and Willian
Probable team: Cassio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Gabriel; Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Gustavo Mosquito (Gabriel Pereira) and Róger Guedes; Renato Augusto
CUIABA
Suspended: nobody
Injured: Auremir
Probable team: Walter; João Lucas, Paulão, Marllon (Empereur) and Uendel; Yuri Lima, Camilo and Pepê; Clayson, Max and Jenison.
FLAMENGO
Suspended: Diego
Injured: Arrascaeta and Pedro
Probable team: Hugo, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Ramon (Filipe Luís); Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Michael, Bruno Henrique and Gabriel
FLUMINASE
Suspended: Nino
Injured: Hudson and Luiz Henrique
Probable team: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro (Manoel), David Braz and Marlon; André, Martinelli, Yago and Cazares (Arias); John Kennedy and Caio Paulista (Fred)
STRENGTH
Suspended: Felipe Alves and Robson
Injured: David, Lucas Crispim
Likely team: Boeck; Tinga, Benevenuto and Titi; Yago Pikachum Ederson, Felipe, Lucas Lima and Bruno Melo; Depietri and Henry
GUILD
Suspended: nobody
Injured: Douglas Costa
Likely team: Brenno; Vanderson, Pedro Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez; Lucas Silva, Mateus Sarará, Elias, Alisson and Ferreira; Diego Souza
INTERNATIONAL
Suspended: Yuri Alberto
Injured: Daniel, Rodrigo Moledo and Vinicius Mello
Likely team: Marcelo Lomba; Saravia, Bruno Méndez and Paulo Victor (Moisés); Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso, Edenilson, Mauricio and Patrick; Matheus Cadorini (Palaces).
YOUTH
Suspended: nobody
Injured: Elton and Wagner
Probable team: Douglas Friedrich; Michel Macedo, Quintero, Rafael Forster and William Matheus; Dawhan, Jadson and Guilherme Castilho; Capixaba (Wescley), Sorriso and Ricardo Bueno
PALM TREES
Suspended: nobody
Injured: Henri
Likely team: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Kuscevic, Luan and Jorge (Victor Luís); Felipe Melo (Danilo), Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron.
SAINTS
Suspended: nobody
Injured: John, Kevin Malthus and Léo Baptistão
Probable team: João Paulo; Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan, Gabriel Pirani and Moraes; Marinho and Marcos Guilherme.
SÃO PAULO
Suspended: Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor and Welington
Injured: Galeano, Luan and William
Probable team: Tiago Volpi, Orejuela, Miranda, Léo and Reinaldo; Liziero, Igor Gomes, Benítez and Rigoni; Luciano and Calleri
SPORT
Suspended: Gustavo
Injured: João Igor, Neilton and Thiago Lopes
Probable team: Mailson; Ewerthon, Rafal Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Marcão, José Welison and Hernanes; Everton Felipe, Tréllez and Mikael
Round #32 market will close at 4:30 pm (Brasilia time) this Saturday (11/13). See the table!