Cartola FC 2021: Yuri Alberto and Nino hand out round #32; see probable, suspended and injured | cartola FC

Come next, 32nd round of Cartola FC. The weekend is full of emotions and expectations of a fantasy game. It is worth remembering that we will only have nine games available on the market. That’s because Bahia x Atlético-MG was postponed to December 2nd and it won’t be worth points to the cartels. The market closes this Saturday (11/13), at 4:30 pm (GMT).

+ Cartola FC reopens market and clarifies technical problem that occurred this Tuesday

Without the Atlético-MG leader in the dispute this time, the cardmakers will seek information from other games. One of the most coveted is from Internacional. However, Colorado will not have top scorer Yuri Alberto, suspended, in the duel against Athletico-PR. In addition to the injured Erick, Hurricane will be without left-back Abner.

Rocked by five consecutive victories, Palmeiras faces an opponent that has many problems. Fluminense has Nino’s suspension as a negative point for the game, as well as the absence of Luiz Henrique, who has been suffering with the sequence of games.

Check out the suspended, injured and probable round #32:

AMERICA-MG

Suspended: nobody

Injured: Berrío, Eduardo

Likely team: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva (Anderson) and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê; Ademir, Zárate and Felipe Azevedo

ATHLETICO-PR

Suspended: Abner

Injured: Erick, Fernando Canesin, Lucas Halter, Matheus Babi and Nicolas

Probable team: Santos; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nicolás Hernández; Marcinho, Christian, Léo Cittadini and Pedrinho; Terans, Nikão and Renato Kayzer

ATHLETIC-GO

Suspended: Éder and Janderson

Injured: nobody

Likely team: Fernando Miguel; Dudu, Wanderson, Pedro Henrique and Igor Cariús; Marlon Freitas, Willian Maranhão and André Luís; Ronald, Zé Roberto and João Paulo.

BRAGANTINE

Suspended: nobody

Injured: Bruno Tubarão, Luan Cândido, Lucas Evangelista and Raul

Likely team: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Edimar; Jadsom, Eric Ramires and Artur; Helinho (Praxedes), Cuello and Ytalo

CEARÁ

Suspended: Fernando Sobral

Injured: Boo

Probable team: João Ricardo; Gabriel Dias, Messias, Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco; Fabinho, Marlon and Vina, Mendoza; Jael and Erick

CHAPECOENSE

Suspended: Kaio Nunes

Injured: Bruno Silva, Léo Gomes, Felipe Santana, Moisés Ribeiro, Perotti, Renê Júnior, Tiepo and Vagner

Likely team: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Joilson, Ignácio and Busanello; Alan Santos, Anderson Leite and Denner; Mike, Henrique Almeida and Anselmo Ramon.

CORINTHIANS

Suspended: Fábio Santos

Injured: Roni and Willian

Probable team: Cassio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Gabriel; Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Gustavo Mosquito (Gabriel Pereira) and Róger Guedes; Renato Augusto

CUIABA

Suspended: nobody

Injured: Auremir

Probable team: Walter; João Lucas, Paulão, Marllon (Empereur) and Uendel; Yuri Lima, Camilo and Pepê; Clayson, Max and Jenison.

FLAMENGO

Suspended: Diego

Injured: Arrascaeta and Pedro

Probable team: Hugo, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Ramon (Filipe Luís); Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Michael, Bruno Henrique and Gabriel

FLUMINASE

Suspended: Nino

Injured: Hudson and Luiz Henrique

Probable team: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro (Manoel), David Braz and Marlon; André, Martinelli, Yago and Cazares (Arias); John Kennedy and Caio Paulista (Fred)

STRENGTH

Suspended: Felipe Alves and Robson

Injured: David, Lucas Crispim

Likely team: Boeck; Tinga, Benevenuto and Titi; Yago Pikachum Ederson, Felipe, Lucas Lima and Bruno Melo; Depietri and Henry

GUILD

Suspended: nobody

Injured: Douglas Costa

Likely team: Brenno; Vanderson, Pedro Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez; Lucas Silva, Mateus Sarará, Elias, Alisson and Ferreira; Diego Souza

INTERNATIONAL

Suspended: Yuri Alberto

Injured: Daniel, Rodrigo Moledo and Vinicius Mello

Likely team: Marcelo Lomba; Saravia, Bruno Méndez and Paulo Victor (Moisés); Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso, Edenilson, Mauricio and Patrick; Matheus Cadorini (Palaces).

YOUTH

Suspended: nobody

Injured: Elton and Wagner

Probable team: Douglas Friedrich; Michel Macedo, Quintero, Rafael Forster and William Matheus; Dawhan, Jadson and Guilherme Castilho; Capixaba (Wescley), Sorriso and Ricardo Bueno

PALM TREES

Suspended: nobody

Injured: Henri

Likely team: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Kuscevic, Luan and Jorge (Victor Luís); Felipe Melo (Danilo), Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron.

SAINTS

Suspended: nobody

Injured: John, Kevin Malthus and Léo Baptistão

Probable team: João Paulo; Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan, Gabriel Pirani and Moraes; Marinho and Marcos Guilherme.

SÃO PAULO

Suspended: Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor and Welington

Injured: Galeano, Luan and William

Probable team: Tiago Volpi, Orejuela, Miranda, Léo and Reinaldo; Liziero, Igor Gomes, Benítez and Rigoni; Luciano and Calleri

SPORT

Suspended: Gustavo

Injured: João Igor, Neilton and Thiago Lopes

Probable team: Mailson; Ewerthon, Rafal Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Marcão, José Welison and Hernanes; Everton Felipe, Tréllez and Mikael