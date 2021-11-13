CBF admitted two mistakes against club before controversy

Credit: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

The Brasileirão Série A has gained prominence in recent days because of a controversial penalty scored in Flamengo’s 3-0 victory over Bahia, at the Maracanã stadium.

In the bid, Michael submits with a volley. The ball deflects into the chest and then into the arm of defender Conti.

The referee then takes a penalty but is called by the team responsible for handling the video refereeing, the VAR.

After reviewing the bid, Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araújo kept the penalty. The decision generated a lot of complaints from the players of the northeastern team.

Coach Guto Ferreira did not contain himself in the technical area and also vented. On social networks, Bahia made it official that it considered not taking the field to compete in the second half.

In an audio released by the CBF, Vinicius Gonçalves Dias justified the decision. ” He is in a blocking action. He takes the risk and takes the arm,” he said.

CBF recognizes other mistakes against Bahia

However, before the aforementioned controversial move, the CBF recognized that Bahia was harmed in two other matches in Serie A. The information is provided by journalist Rodrigo Mattos, from the UOL website.

The games are against Juventude and São Paulo. In the match against the southern team, no penalty was awarded. A player from Juventude deflects the ball with his arm and prevents a goal from Bahia.

After reviewing the bid in the VAR, referee Paulo Roberto Alves understood that there was no infraction. “The Complainant (Bahia) is right about not taking the penalty shot,” said the CBF, in an opinion.

Already against São Paulo, Miranda stepped on the foot of a player from Bahia. Referee Sávio Pereira Sampaio reviewed the bid on the VAR and saw no penalty.

“It can be seen from the images of the clip released on the CBF referee’s portal that the defender, although not deliberately, clearly stepped on the attacker’s foot and at a point away from the ball, which, in itself, in view of the effect produced, characterized the lack”, evaluated the CBF.

Controversies in Serie A result in change in CBF

The recent controversies in different games and rounds of the Brasileirão Serie A made the CBF, the entity responsible for organizing the competition, change the head of the Arbitration Commission.

Leonardo Gaciba was fired on Friday (12), and Alicio Pena Júnior took over until the end of the year.

In an interview with SporTV, the new commander of the portfolio said that Brazilian referees are honest and of quality.

