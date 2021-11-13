CBF does not believe in remarking Brazil x Argentina and expects a FIFA victory; Tite regrets twice | Brazilian Team

Two months after the controversial classic between Brazil and Argentina, which ended up suspended after the intervention of agents from Anvisa and the Federal Police, the teams meet again this Tuesday, in a match to be played in San Juan, in the interior of the neighboring country. .

In the view of the CBF, the tendency is for this to be the only duel between the rivals in these qualifiers. This is because the organization believes that there will be no available dates for rescheduling the suspended game before the 2022 World Cup.

Both Brazil and Argentina have already presented their defenses and are awaiting FIFA’s judgment. CBF believes it is much more grounded in its argument in the case and hopes to get the three match points in court.

The organization presented documents that, in theory, prove that the Argentines knew they could not use players who play in England, such as goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, midfielders Emiliano Buendia and Giovani Lo Celso and defender Cristian Romero. By federal decree, the four would have to comply with a 15-day quarantine upon entering Brazil.

The calendar foresees two more “windows” of Qualifiers next year, one between the end of January and the beginning of February and the other in March. An alternative would be to fit the suspended derby into one of these dates, but this is not easy, as European clubs are opposed to releasing their players for so long.

As the 2022 World Cup group draw takes place in April, it wouldn’t make much sense to play a knockout game after that.

The situation of the two teams in the qualifying tournament for the World Cup also favors a decision in the courts and not on the field. Brazil has already stamped its passport to Qatar, while Argentina, in second place, is close to guaranteeing the place as well. This way, the three points of that match wouldn’t make so much difference for both of them.

However, in an interview last month, FIFA president Gianni Infantino was in favor of holding the duel:

– It is always good to decide the games on the field and not away. Providing false information cannot happen, nor can a match be interrupted in that way. It’s unacceptable and hurts football. We have to wait to see what the FIFA disciplinary bodies will decide – he declared.

The episode in September made coach Tite doubly sorry. First, because he would like to face Argentina, Brazil’s biggest rivals and considered a “Cup-level” team.

Second, for having been disappointed with the opponents’ posture. Still on the pitch of Neo Química Arena, Tite heard from Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni and star Lionel Messi that they didn’t know about the veto against the four players who play in England. However, upon learning of Anvisa’s reports, the coach was sure that such claim was not true.

– Come and go over laws, circumvent situations, that doesn’t exist. I do want the game to happen. Maybe the runtime… can’t judge that. I don’t have enough knowledge to know what was done and at what time it was done. I cannot judge and must not judge. But to bypass laws… Oh no. A little respect for an entity, a country, a people, a club, a team. Calm! Respect, yes – declared the coach at the time.

Even with Brazil already qualified for the Cup, Tite intends to use full strength on Tuesday instead of taking advantage of the game to watch players. The coach sees the derby as an important challenge, which can “shell” the team. He also wants to use the final stretch of the qualifiers to make adjustments and make the team fit.