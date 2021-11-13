CBF releases audio from VAR in penalty shootout for Flamengo against Bahia

The performance of the referee Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araújo, during the match between Bahia and Flamengo, on the night of this Thursday (11), at Maracanã, won yet another chapter.

This Friday (12), the CBF released the audio of the conversation between the field referee and the video referee, Elmo Alves Rezende Cunha in the move in which the defender Conti played a hand touch inside the area.

Check out the dialog:

– Elmo: She hits her chest, I want to see if it runs down her arm

– Vinícius: Elmo, I see you take your arm. Athletes are saying that it got in the chest. Are we going to do the procedure?

-Elmo: She doesn’t hit her open arm, she hits her chest and goes on her arm.

– Elmo: Vinicius, narrates again what you saw.

– Vinícius: I see a block with the hand, higher than the shoulder. I see you take the hand.

– Elmo: I recommend the review because the ball hits the player’s chest and goes into the arm. The arm that is open has no touch.

– Elmo: Vinicius, I stopped at the point of contact when she hits her chest and runs on her arm.

– Vinícius: Elmo, I see the ball hit his bicep.

– Elmo: I’ll show you on another camera that has no touch. She hits her chest and goes for her biceps.

– Vinicius: I agree with what you say, but he is in a blocking action and takes a risk. I will keep the penalty and yellow card.

LISTEN AND SEE THE VIDEO REVIEWER’S REVIEW

It is worth noting that since June of last year the International Board, the body that regulates football rules, has defined that touching the ball at the junction of the arm and armpit – the region of the short sleeve – is no longer considered an infraction.

This is the third time that the CBF has released the audio of the bid analysis through the video referee in Bahia games. Against Juventude and São Paulo, the tricolor had two unmarked penalties. In an opinion, the CBF ombudsman acknowledged the error in both bids.

This Friday (12), the president of the Arbitration Commission, Leonardo Gaciba, was dismissed from the post. Gaciba was harshly criticized by the president of Bahia, Guilherme Bellintani, and Vitor Ferraz, vice-president of the tricolor. During an interview on Thursday night (11), Ferraz even said that Gaciba is a “coward”.