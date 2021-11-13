CBF releases audio from VAR on penalty against Bahia: “Blocking action”

Referee Vinícius Gonçalves Dias stated that the ball would have hit defender Conti’s biceps | Photo: Reproduction | CBF

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released this Friday afternoon, the 12th, the audio of the dialogue between the field referee, Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araújo, and the VAR during the match between Flamengo and Bahia, which took place on Thursday, 11, at Maracanã, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão Series A.

>>See the video made available by CBF with the VAR’s audio

The questioning would be on top of the controversial performance of the referee during the match, which scored a penalty in favor of Flamengo and also expelled three other players, two from Bahia and one from the Rio team. The main criticism, on the part of the tricolor board, was on account of the marking of the penalty, at 26 minutes of the first half.

During the conversation between Vinícius Gonçalves and VAR, there is a doubt whether the ball would have hit Argentine defender Germán Conti’s chest or arm. The video referee asks Vinícius to narrate the move seen and he says that he noticed a “blocking action” by the tricolor defender, a claim that made the review on the monitor required.

“I see a block with the hand, higher than the shoulder. I see take the hand […] I see the ball hit his (right) biceps, see?” argues Vinícius Gonçalves, looking at the VAR monitor.

Video referee Elmo Alves Resende Cunha confirms that the ball hit the chest and then would have gone into defender Conti’s bicep. The judge on the pitch agrees and confirms that it would be a “blocking action”. Afterwards, Vinícius Gonçalves says he will keep the penalty and the VAR just says “ok”.

Rossi and Diego’s expulsion

The CBF also released the audio of the dialogue at the time of the expulsion of striker Rossi, from Bahia, and midfielder Diego, from Flamengo. The move took place in the final stage, when the tricolor player would have elbowed the red-black athlete in the face. As a result of the move, Diego squeezed Rossi’s neck, who was left lying on the lawn.

Initially, Vinícius Gonçalves Dias only signaled the aggression of the Flamengo player, but showed only the yellow card. Questioned by the VAR, the field referee analyzed the move and also noticed Rossi’s previous elbow. In this way, he changes the marking and shows the red card to both of them.

Treatment of players

After the release of the video with the conversation of referee Vinícius Gonçalves Dias, the vice president of Bahia, Vitor Ferraz, questioned another point on his personal Twitter account: the difference in the treatment given to players from Bahia and Flamengo. The situation happened while the judge walked to the VAR’s booth to review the penalty throw.

On the occasion, left-back Matheus Bahia and defensive midfielder Edson even approached referee Vinícius Gonçalves, but were scolded by him harshly. “Get away from me, I don’t want to know,” the referee told the squad’s players.

Soon after, midfielder Diego, from Flamengo, approaches Vinícius and says something. The referee’s response was much friendlier than that which occurred previously with the tricolor athletes.

“Calm down. I’ll analyze, Diego. Please. (player says something) Then go, please. You know me, go,” replied the field referee to the Flamengo midfielder.

In a post on social media, Vitor Ferraz considered the treatment of Vinícius Gonçalves Dias as “discriminatory” and stated that the problem is something serious, which has been questioned by players for a long time. Then he published the respective excerpt of the video.

“The VAR’s audio of yesterday’s match was released recently. Without forgetting the undeniable error in the penalty kick for Flamengo, we need to talk about another serious problem that has been reported by athletes for a long time: the discriminatory treatment that many referees adopt” , wrote Ferraz on Twitter.



