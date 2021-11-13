Cemig (CMIG4): net income drops 27.2% in the 3rd quarter; in the year, it rises 75.2%, with renegotiation of the hydrological risk

(Disclosure/Cemig)

SAO PAULO – Cemig (CMIG4) reported a 27.2% drop in net income for the third quarter of 2021 (3TRI21), with R$ 421.477 million, against R$ 579.299 million in the same period last year.

The negative variation is due to the increase in costs with the purchase of electricity for resale.

From January to September 2021, net income was R$2.8 billion, against R$1.6 billion for the same period in 2020, an increase of 75.17%.

The positive variation is basically due to the recognition of the hydrological risk renegotiation, the sale of assets held for sale, in this case Light, and the increase in the gross margin in the first half of this year.

The renegotiation of the hydrological risk also impacted the adjusted Ebitda, which increased 6.37% in the quarter, to R$ 1.467 billion, with a margin falling from 21.4% to 15.4%, or 6 percentage points.

Cemig’s Ebitda (CMIG4)

Cemig recipes

Net revenue, however, rose 48.3%, to BRL 9.524 billion, compared to BRL 6.421 billion in 3TRI20.

Revenue from the gross supply of electricity was R$ 7.740 billion in the period, an increase of 15.65% in relation to the same period of the previous year.

The revenue from energy sold to final consumers grew 19.5%. In total, there was an increase of 4.1%, highlighting the 29.9% increase in the industrial segment, and 12.55% more in the public sector.

Operating expenses also advanced, almost doubling: 91.5% in the period, to R$ 450.653 million.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related