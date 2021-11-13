Chair Dance: See who’s in the market after Stockholm Major | DRAFT5

O PGL Major Stockholm 2021 came to an end and many teams didn’t even wait for it to end to make changes in their lineup. It is a time when rumors intensify, as well as negotiations for the transfer of players.
And for you, dear reader, to keep yourself informed about everything that happens in the infamous “chair dance” post-Major, the DRAFT5 gathered everything and a little more in this text to point out some players who are free on the market or who are looking to find a new home for the season.
FREE OF CONTRACT
Being free from a contract means having a much higher chance of finding a new home to call your own, after all, such status does away with the need to pay an eventual termination fine.
EUROPE
The Nordic teams will certainly be able to think about bolstering themselves for the season streak given the vast array of names looking for a new home in the region. Experienced names like Jesper “JW“Wecksell, Mathias”MSL“Lauridsen and Jesper”tenzki” Plougmann pull the line over there.
After an unfruitful period with the Evil Geniuses, Michał “MICHU” Müller still seems to be looking forward to an opportunity to show his true Counter-Strike, a situation similar to the one experienced by Valentin “poizon” Vasilev, recently dismissed by complexity.
CIS
If someone is willing to mix experience with youth in the CIS region, there are several good alternatives on the market. From Major Champions to gambit like Dauren “Adren“Qystaubaev and Rüstem”mou” Telepov to young talents like the formerforce Almaz “store” Asadullin. Egor “flamie” Vasilyev would also be a good option for anyone wanting to strengthen themselves.
NORTH AMERICA
Although the North American scene isn’t there for those things, three very interesting names are available there. The ex-Cloud9 and complexity William “RUSH” Wierzba, for example, is the one who always does the dirty work on his teams.
If a good team starts with a good captain, Peter “Stanislaw” Jarguz could be the right choice to build a cast from scratch. Maybe a hot sight like Owen’s “oBo“Schlatter doesn’t fit in well with this project?
Owen “oBo” Schlatter
William “RUSH” Wierzba
Peter “Stanislaw” Jarguz
BRAZIL
Three players with international experience are free from contracts in Tupinikim lands. After the dissolution of the brave, the ex-MIBR and Sharks Daniel “damage” Morgado is a good option for virtually any team in the country.
Synonymous with versatility, the AWPer Cássio “cass1n” Santos, ex-Team One, is another looking for a new home. But if the requirement is experience, no one fits better than Lucas “steel” Lopes, who has defended clubs like luminosity, immortals, Liquid and Movistar Riders.
Lucas “steel” Lopes
Daniel “damage” Morgado
Cassio “cass1n” saints
IN RESERVATION
Sometimes all a player needs to show his best form is a team that believes in him. In this post-Major period, several high-caliber athletes are still looking for a new home, although there is an obstacle.
Being contractually tied to an organization represents the need to pay a termination fine – sometimes salty – and which can definitely drive away the interest of some teams. But, for those who can open their wallet in these times, there are good options.
EUROPE
Teams that need an AWPer with extensive experience can certainly find an ideal part on the market. Aleksi “allu” Jalli (ence), Kenny “kennyS” Schrub (G2) and Chris “ChrisJ” of Jong (MOUZ) are good examples of this.
Without further input from FunPlus Phoenix, some notable names can be the solution for those looking for backup, especially if the need is a rifler: Martin “STYKO“Styk, Pavle”maden” Bošković and Jesse “zehN” Linjala.
It’s not every day that a young AWPer like Asger “farligJensen finds himself on the lookout for a new team. astralis, would certainly add a lot to any team on the second shelf of the European scene.
And speaking of astralis, it’s even weird to think that Patrick “es3tag” Hansen was not even considered to return to the organization for which he gained world prominence in 2020, before being traded for a record amount with the Cloud9.
No space for Lucas “bubzkji” Andersen in its cast, the astralis is willing to trade the young player, who would undoubtedly be a great addition to any team in his country.
Although far from being synonymous with firepower, Maikil “golden” Kunda Selim could be the ideal captain for your team. If the idea is a Swedish squad, Tim “nawwk“Jonasson and Jack”little jack” Ström Mattsson are other names to consider.
CIS
With experienced Leonid “chopper“Vishnyakov and Nikolay”mir” Bityukov output from Team Spirit, Igor “lollipop21k” Sołodkov looks like a good fit for the team. If anyone needs to do the dirty work, no problem: Sanjar “SANJI” Kuliev is always ready to sacrifice himself for the team.
Leonid “chopper” Vishnyakov (Team Spirit)
Nikolay “mir” Bityukov (Team Spirit)
Igor “lollipop21k” Sołodkov (Nemiga)
Sanjar “SANJI“Kuliev (Virtus.pro)
NORTH AMERICA
As much as it continues to work with the bad news bears, Paytyn “junior” Johnson remains contractually bound to the FURY. Maybe it’s a good time for Tarik “tarik” Celik finally find a new home and rediscover the good Counter-Strike who placed him as Major MVP in 2018.
Paytyn “junior” Johnson (FURY)
Tarik “tarik” Celik (Evil Geniuses)
BRAZIL
Brazil certainly has names capable of composing a team to compete on foreign soil that are just waiting for a proposal to say yes. Gustavo “yel“Knittel and Bruno”shz” Martinelli, for example, are currently in the reserve of the MIBR.
After hard times together from 00Nation, brothers Lucas “LUCAS1“Teles and Henrique”HEN1” Teles are others who are going through a period of inactivity. Among the athletes who still have a link with the extinct paqueta, highlight for Lincoln “fnx” Lau.
Lincoln “fnx” Lau (paqueta)
Denner “KHTEX” Barchfield (paqueta)
Victor “idk” Torraca (paqueta)
Gustavo “gee” Motta (Coach/paqueta)
With the complexity in the process of restructuring and the EXTREME dismissing its oceanic cast, maybe a reunion of that iconic renegades isn’t the key to the Australian CS being big again?
THE UNKNOWN
This select list includes some athletes who apparently already know where – or even who – they will play next season.
Danes’ contracts with the astralis, by the way, will come to an end along with 2021, which, at least in theory, indicates that such a deal, as much as it has already been announced, would only materialize with the beginning of the new year.
The additions, however, would cost veteran Richard’s vacancies “shox” Papillon, by young Jayson “Kyoji“Nguyen Van and Coach Rémy”XTQZZZ” Quoniam in the French cast. With some good free names on the French scene, these three will certainly have a place elsewhere if the rumors are confirmed.
Finally, rumors indicate that Marcelo “coldzera” David can meet with Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo in a not-so-distant future. The duo, in fact, would already be looking for an organization to support the dream of putting together a 100% Brazilian cast. complexity would have already been consulted.
COMPLETE PACKAGE
If the idea is not to promote some exchange or build a line-up from scratch, some good casts can be found in the market.
Copenhagen Flames
The Danish lineup consists of:
Faruk “pita” Pita (Coach)
DBL PONEY
Despite having already shown service in the second tier of the Old Continent, the squad led by the formerG2 Alexander “bodyy” Pianaro has yet to succeed in his relentless search for a home to call his own. Its cast is made up of:
bad news bears
Constant presence “in the heads” of the North American continent, the team led by Alan “Shakezullah” Hardeman may just need the contribution of an organization to show the world its best version. The cast is composed of:
Nathan “madcow” Retterath (Coach)
Party Astronauts
This is the party Astronauts:
Joeseph “Muenster” Lima (Coach)