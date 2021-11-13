Chancellor of Tuvalu warns of sea level: ‘We are sinking’ – News

The foreign minister of Tuvalu, a small Polynesian island, filmed himself in waist-deep water, in a video directed at COP26, to symbolize the danger of climate change and rising sea levels.

“Climate change and rising sea levels are deadly and existential hazards for Tuvalu and for nations with atolls,” warned Chancellor Simon Kofe. “We are sinking, but the same is happening to everyone,” he stressed.

“And it doesn’t matter whether we feel the effects today, like Tuvalu, or a hundred years from now,” he explained.

The video begins with a closed camera in Kofe, in a suit and tie, against a blue background with the Tuvalu and UN flags.

“We are calling for global carbon neutrality by the middle of the century”, says the minister, referring to the global objective of balancing greenhouse gas emissions and retention by 2050.

The minister also asks that the world mobilize to keep the planet warming at a maximum of 1.5 degrees and that the demands of countries most impacted by climate change be heard and compensated.

“We hope that the world acts united”, asked the minister.

After his speech, the camera angles to show Minister Kofe in full, in waist-deep water, at a point off the coast of Tuvalu.

The nearly 200 countries gathered at COP26, in Glasgow, must officially develop the Paris Agreement on the 2015 Climate, committing, in principle, to strengthen its measures to combat climate change, in particular the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

“We cannot wait for speeches if the water rises,” he insisted. “We have to take bold, alternative actions today to ensure there is a tomorrow.”