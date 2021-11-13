Change of management in hospitals in North and South zones worries Health Council | Londoner

The Municipal Health Council was concerned about the impacts on health care in Londrina with the transfer of management of the Zona Norte (HZN) and Zona Sul (HZS) hospitals. With the change, the units in Londrina, pass from the hands of the State Department of Health (Sesa) to the State Foundation for Health Care of the State of Paraná (Funeas), a public foundation under private law.

According to Laurito Porto de Lira Filho, president of the Municipal Health Council, Funeas “privatizes” the management of state hospitals without listening to the demands of patients and social control agencies. “We are covering our heads and uncovering our feet. The population will be left unattended. (…) We are concerned about the lack of transparency, the lack of dialogue within the State Health Council, the Municipal Health Council, and nor was it done with the municipal administration, because this coming of Funeas has been debated since January of this year and it was only in October that the conversation started [pública]. So there is a lack of transparency, a lack of dialogue”, pointed out Lira Filho.

To the representative of the Mental Health Association Elaine Rodella, questioned that the state should invest more, rather than transferring management.

“What wasn’t good in the Zona Sul and Zona Norte? Couldn’t Sesa improve, invest more, pay more attention? That’s my question. Sesa can do it and doesn’t need Funeas to do what Public Health has been doing in us last 30 years with the implementation of the SUS”, defended Rodella.

The positions took place during a meeting in Londrina City Council, convened by the Social Security Commission.

The president of the Social Security Commission, councilor Lenir de Assis (PT), stated that she carefully follows the developments of these changes in patient care. “We have been since the month of September, when we had this information that there would be this transition in the management of these two hospitals from Sesa to Funeas. Since then, we have had several conversations, especially with the secretary of [Saúde de] Londrina about this situation, but the population is already beginning to notice, it is already beginning to notice the difference. We are concerned about the servers of these two hospitals, other hospitals, UPAs, health posts and services that are currently under the management of Cismepar”, he said.

What do hospital directors say

The implementation of the change still depends on the formalization of a contract between the municipality of Londrina and Funeas. The General Director of Hospital Zona Norte, Reilly Lopes said that the beginning of Funeas’ management, in October, made the purchase of medical materials and equipment faster, in addition to allowing emergency hiring of employees, such as psychologists, nutritionists and physiotherapists, services not offered until then, according to Lopes. Also according to the director, an outpatient clinic was created to offer, on average, a thousand pre- and postoperative consultations per month.

Geraldo Júnior Guilherme, general director of Hospital Zona Sul, also defended the new management model and said that, since Funeas took over the HZS, ten psychiatric beds were created in the institution and 35 employees were hired, part of them to supply the output employees of the Intermunicipal Health Consortium of Médio Paranapanema (Cismepar). “The hospital continues to be 100% public, providing 100% care for the SUS. The foundation is state-owned, it is not privatization as they say, despite being a foundation under private law. This facilitates some hiring. […] We had a contribution from the assistance team, in which there was a delay, replacing Cismepar servers that left and another quantity”, he stated.