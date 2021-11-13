Charlie Brown Jr. Musicians set up shack with Chorão’s son and cancel tour | Gabriel Perline

Disclosure Chorão died in 2013, victim of a cocaine overdose

What was supposed to be a beautiful tribute to Chorão (1970-2013), turned out to be a horror show. Alexandre Abrão, son of the singer, had joined the members of Charlie Brown Jr. for a tour to celebrate the artist’s memory and also to gather the band’s fans, but everything ended up going sour, with a series of exchanges of insults. by both parties.

“I haven’t said anything for eight years. First time in eight years that I’m going to expose something personal”, says Abrão, in an interview with Domingo Espetacular, from Record, which will air this Sunday (14). Chorão’s heir comments that he doesn’t know why the band’s musicians broke up with him. “I always said: ‘You have 25%. What I’m going to get, you’re going to get too.’

Marcão and Thiago Castanho were the first to jump off the boat, and ended up motivating all the other members of Charlie Brown Jr. to follow in their footsteps. They would make the Tour Chorão 50 in the company of Alexandre, but decided to break with the boy and get together to create a new project.

Chorão’s old musical companions reported countless difficulties in dealing with Alexandre, and were bothered by the boy’s greed and arrogance. According to them, the tribute had everything to be something big, but the young man would have hindered a good part of the project’s progress.

“We made all possible efforts to make this partnership work, you know, but it’s very difficult for you to work with a person like that, who actually always takes the lead in things, who always wants to centralize everything and ends up not doing it right and not respecting the combined and everything else”, says Marcão. “It’s sad and gives me a certain anger, you know? Because the fans have nothing to do with it”, comments Castanho, lamenting the end of the tour.

The musicians got together and created a new Instagram profile, which already has 20 thousand followers. Their idea is to create a new project to honor the musician and also the band’s successful trajectory.