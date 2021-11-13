At the same time as the number of unemployed in Brazil grows, so does the number of negative Brazilians. And with that, the dirty name limits the citizen to several things: difficulty in getting a credit card, credit, financing, among others. In short, this directly impacts the country’s economy. With high inflation, purchasing power gets smaller and smaller, and at such times, having a credit option can be a valuable way out.

In short, through a credit card, the consumer can buy basic necessities, such as supermarket purchases, for example. Currently, around 70% of families are in debt. This is the highest rate in 10 years. Knowing this, several institutions have credit card options for credit card holders. Check it out below.

Negatives have two good opportunities to clear their name, understand how

Check 14 banks that release credit cards for credit card holders

Until recently, having debts was a relevant indication for a person not complying with their financial commitments. Therefore, it would be a high risk investment, which creates a low confidence score.

However, times have changed: new institutions arrived in the financial market and began to create alternatives to offer credit and help people to get out of default. An example of this is the credit card for negative.

In short, some banks offer customers more affordable rates and a credit card with no annual fee. Currently, there are 14 banks that release credit cards for credit card holders, namely:

Bradesco; Santander; Federal Savings Bank; Bank of Brazil; BMG Digital; Pan Bank; Bank Next; C6 Bank; Neon Bank; Agibank; Inter Bank; Original Bank; MercadoPago; Protest Association.

Finally, it is noteworthy that in the list above, there are traditional institutions as well as new digital banks. All of them have a credit card for negative.

