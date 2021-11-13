check how much R$3 million in your savings account yields

This Saturday (11/13), Caixa will draw the dozens related to its new Mega-Sena award, nº 2428. The winner, if he manages to match the six numbers, will be able to guarantee the value of R$ 3 million, considering that the Mega-Sena is in that value range. But do you already know how to make the money have a good yield?

An interesting possibility is to opt for the savings account. To exemplify how the yield calculation works, we brought the simulation based on the Selic rate. It is currently in the 7.75% range after a new readjustment made in October. It is worth noting that the last Mega-Sena drawing, number 2327, was held on November 10, 2021.

The numbers drawn were as follows: 03 – 19 – 25 – 37 – 44 – 56. Five bets won the six tens. Each of the lucky ones received the prize of R$ 18,181,413.39. Furthermore, 680 bets won the corner. Each of the winners got the amount of R$ 11,418.47.

Another 19,557 people hit the court and, in turn, should receive R$ 567.17. follow the streaming from the last Mega-Sena drawing (nº 2427):

Mega-Sena: how much R$3 million pays off

If only one player manages to hit the six tens of accumulated Mega-Sena, he can receive approximately R$ 3 million. There will be a possibility, therefore, of leaving the money yielding in savings. The calculation of yield can be obtained through the Selic rate.

It is currently in the 7.75% range. This means that, in the first month with the money in the savings account, the Mega-Sena accumulated prize can yield approximately BRL 13.2 thousand.

Tickets with bets can be registered until 19:00 on November 13, 2021, either through lotteries or on the Caixa website. As usual, the transmission will be carried out on the bank’s YouTube channel.