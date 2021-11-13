check the number of cases of the disease in Brusque this Friday

With the record of 26 new cases of Covid-19 this Friday, 12, the city of Brusque has a total of 30,072 people who have had the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to data from the epidemiological bulletin, released by the Health Surveillance Board, 29,619 of the total cases are considered recovered. There are 129 active cases and 25 under investigation.

There are 11 people in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and two patients in the ward. The city already accounts for 324 losses from the disease.

Regarding vaccines, 196,022 doses of the immunizing agent have already been applied in the city. Those partially immunized are 103,508. And those fully immunized add up to 84,924.

Guidelines

In case of flu symptoms, immediately seek out the Triage Center for Respiratory Symptomatic Patients, which is open from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 2 pm, at Arena Brusque.

At other times, the service takes place at the Azambuja and Dom Joaquim hospitals, which are on duty for the Unified Health System (SUS).

Questions can be answered by WhatsApp: (47) 98848-1054.

