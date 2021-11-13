Check the results of Quina 5704 and Lotofácil 2371 this Friday (12/11)

posted on 11/12/2021 19:59 / updated on 11/12/2021 20:25



Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Friday night (12/11), four lotteries: Quina’s 5704 contests; 2371 from Lotofácil, 169 from Super Sete and 2236 from Lotomania. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$8.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 09-16-54-63-64.

lottomania

With an expected prize of BRL 3.8 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 01-02-05-08-09-14-20-22-24-39-40-53-59-61-62-79-82-83-94-96.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 03-05-06-08-11-12-13-14-15-19-21-22-23-24-25.

super seven

With an estimated prize of BRL 1.1 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 3

Column 2: 5

Column 3: 3

Column 4: 6

Column 5: 5

Column 6: 1

Column 7: 8

