Chicago: Bran goes up more than 3%, wheat more than 1% and both pull the…

Friday (12), which began with stability for soybean prices on the Chicago Stock Exchange, gained momentum and, around 2:30 pm (Eastern time), oilseed futures rose more than 20 points among the main positions traded. January was worth US$ 12.43 and May, a reference for the Brazilian crop, tested at US$ 12.63 per bushel.

The market had been pulled by increases of more than 3% of soybean meal on CBOT. Around 2:35 pm, the December contract had a high of 3.83%, being quoted at US$ 357.70 per short ton. The derivative’s prices were motivated, in part, by the good numbers of weekly sales for North American exports released by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), which came in above expectations by the market.

The United States sold 278,000 tons of soy meal, while the market expected something between 100,000 and 250,000 tons. As explained by market analysts at Agrinvest Commodities, “bran premiums in Brazil and Argentina are falling sharply. Industries in southern Brazil are paralyzing crushing due to excess production and low domestic demand.”

For Vlamir Brandalizze, market consultant at Brandalizze Consulting, demand for the derivative tends to be firm, mainly due to the scarce supply of feed wheat. Thus, according to the analyst, the feed industry tends to seek more protein components to compose its products and the bran is at the top of the list, with wheat coming next.

And it is not just forage wheat that the supply is limited, as in the general context of the crop. On the Chicago Board of Trade, grain prices rise more than 1% on this Friday afternoon, as well as on other exchanges. “In some situations, wheat positions are the highest in two decades. In others, they are the highest in recent times. Wheat will have very firm prices in 2022,” says Brandalizze. “And so the demand for bran also tends to be stronger”.