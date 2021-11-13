‘Citroën 4 All’: brand reveals growth plan in Brazil and South America | Cars







Disclosure Citroën C3 2022: model takes on the air of an SUV to start a new phase of the brand n Brazil from the beginning of 2022



Citroën reveals through the motto

“4 All’ the growth plans in the Brazilian market and in others such as the South American one. For this, the French brand has as strategy plans to bring consumers even closer together with innovation and development.



In this way, the citron

bet on the new C3

which gained the air of an SUV, a segment in constant growth around the world. The model, scheduled to arrive in early 2022, will be produced on the CMP platform, which is PSA Peugeot-Citroën’s modular platform for compact cars and will receive 1.6 16v engines (same as the C4 Cactus) and later 1.0 Firefly aspirated. The 1.3 aspirated and the 1.0 turbo should also arrive next.

Disclosure Citroën Ë-Jumpy: will be the first 100% electric model from the French brand to arrive in Brazil by the end of next month

Apart from the compact, the brand also takes the opportunity to announce the debut of the 100% electric Ë-Jumpy van in Brazil in 2021, as the brand’s first electric model in South America.

“This is just the first move in the electrification planning of the citron

in Brazil and South America. We have a strong strategy in this direction for all countries in the region, both for commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles”, comments Vanessa Castanho, Head of Citroën in South America.



In addition citron

remains aligned with its dealer network to follow the ambitions of the strategic plan, is growing throughout South America and will have in Brazil, for example, a growth of almost 50% by mid-2022, surpassing the current 123 points

sales to 175.

“We are absolutely confident with the growth strategy based on the brand’s values ​​and on the fantastic products that we are going to bring to the Latin American markets.”, comments Antônio Filosa, Stellantis COO in Latin America.

For the next three years, the brand even postponed that it intends to launch three new models and conquer 4% of the Brazilian market

, double its market share in Argentina, reaching 7%, surpass the 3% share in Chile and grow in product offerings and sales volume.

All this growth will provide the brand citron

conquer 4% market share in South America by the end of 2024.