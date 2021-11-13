Citroën promises to launch one new car per year in Brazil until 2024

With only one model for sale in Brazil, in this case, the SUV C4 Cactus, a citron remains discreet in the country, with timid sales and a network of dealerships under reconstruction. But that reality promises to change very quickly. That’s because the french brand will launch, in early 2022, the new generation of C3. And it doesn’t stop there, after all, this is just the first step in Citroën’s transformation. On the horizon, however, there are also more models, including 100% electric cars. Everything comes to 2024.

Through live, this Friday (12), Citroën detailed how it wants to reach 4% market share in Brazil by 2024 based on four pillars. And that’s how, full of “four” number, the French brand launched “4 All”, its new growth plan for Brazil and the South American region.

One of the main pillars of Citroën’s renewal is being a brand for everyone. Precisely for this reason, the choice of the name 4 all – in English, the sound of the number “4” refers to the conjunction “for” (para), especially in chat applications and social networks. And that’s how, looking for a more cool language, the manufacturer intends to get closer to people – and win over customers, with more affordable cars.

In addition to the Brazilian market, Citroën wants to double its share in Argentina, reaching 7%. In Chile, it aims for a 3% share. In this sense, the idea is to gain 4% market share in South America by the end of 2024.

But for these numbers to become reality – today, the brand has only 1% of sales in the Brazilian market – it is necessary to have products. With local production at the Porto Real plant, in Rio de Janeiro, the C3 – which had global revelation in september – will be the first of them. It arrives until March 2022 to fight between the entry compacts.

The new C3 thus goes towards the market and gains SUV style. Thus, it comes to sell large volumes and at competitive prices. As we revealed in the Car Journal throughout this year, the new Citroën C3 will have versions with 1.0 flex engine and gearbox Fiat, plus a large multimedia on top of the dashboard. The brands are now Stellantis.

On the horizon, there are also more models, including importing the ë-Jumpy electric van. Through strategies like this – launching products in niches that are on the rise, such as SUVs and electric cars – Citroën wants to grow 50% in Brazil by mid-2022. 123 points to 175.