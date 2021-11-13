Civil Police of MG arrests corporate servers for fraud and corruption – General

Civil Police Serve Warrants Against Corrupt Police (photo: PCMG)

No fewer than 15 arrest warrants, eight against Civil Police officers, including police officers, investigators and administrative officials, and 58 search and seizure warrants in the homes, companies and workplaces of the investigated, including six police units, were fulfilled this Friday (12/11), by the Civil Police Internal Affairs, in Belo Horizonte, Vespasiano, Contagem, Santa Luzia, Igarap, Guaxup and So Paulo (SP).

This is an operation triggered by the Internal Affairs of PCMG, with support from the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais, which was named “Dry Source”, as a result of discovered crimes committed by people who are part of the Civil Police.

The investigation resulted from an inquiry initiated, based on complaints, in March 2019. Such complaints came to the attention of the Internal Affairs through audios leaked on social networks and also through complaints made through the press

The vast majority of complaints concern Detran-MG. Civil Police, PCMG administrative servers, and dispatchers are also among those suspected of committing crimes.

The warrants were issued from the representation of the General Office of the Civil Police as part of an investigation carried out by the agency to investigate the practice of crimes of active corruption, passive corruption, ideological falsehood, criminal organization, money laundering or concealment of assets.

The entire investigation was accompanied by the 11th Public Prosecutor’s Office and by the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime – GAECO.