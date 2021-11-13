Civil Police officers and agents are arrested on suspicion of corruption in Detran-MG – Horizontes

Civil Police agents, administrative employees and agents of the Traffic Department of Minas Gerais were arrested this Friday (12), in an operation by the corporation’s Internal Affairs and the State’s Public Ministry. Compliance with the arrest and search and seizure warrants were issued during the investigations of an inquiry initiated in March 2019, based on audio leaked on social networks and in the press, containing allegations of alleged irregularities related to Detran.

Servers are being investigated for suspected crimes of active corruption, passive corruption, misrepresentation, formation of a criminal organization, money laundering and concealment of assets.

According to the Civil Police Internal Affairs Bureau, a total of 15 arrest warrants were issued, eight of them for delegates, investigators and dispatchers. In addition, another 58 search and seizure warrants were served in the homes, companies and workplaces of the investigated, including in six police stations in the cities of Belo Horizonte, Vespasiano, Contagem, Santa Luzia, Igarapé, Guaxupé and São Paulo.

